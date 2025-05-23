$41.500.06
The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for
12:17 PM • 5322 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 15368 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 17500 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 23540 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

09:52 AM • 30169 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
08:36 AM • 38570 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

07:04 AM • 115600 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 65526 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 314070 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 296132 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Publications
Exclusives
Spanish police are investigating the murder of Yanukovych's ally Portnov as a contract killing - El Pais

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

The murder of Andriy Portnov is being investigated in Spain as a contract killing, dismissing the version of the killer escaping on a motorcycle or subway. Police are considering political motives or economic разбирательства, studying the victim's past.

Spanish police are investigating the murder of Yanukovych's ally Portnov as a contract killing - El Pais

Spanish police are investigating the murder of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych, as a contract killing. Investigators have ruled out that the killer fled the scene on a motorcycle or by subway. This is reported by UNN with reference to El Pais.

Details

Currently, the only reliable information received by the investigation is that "the shooter was alone" and that "he did not flee the scene on a motorcycle or by subway."

Police officers suspect that the man who fired nine shots, as nine cartridges were found at the scene, planned to escape by car with at least one accomplice.

Portnov's position in the pro-Russian government of Viktor Yanukovych, his close ties to Russian leaders and his active business connections open up a wide range of possibilities regarding the motives for his death. Police do not rule out any hypotheses. Investigators say that "nothing is known for sure yet", although a search is underway for several people.

- writes the publication.

There are two main hypotheses: it could have been a political assassination or a settling of scores for economic debts or shadow commercial deals.

Since an unknown assailant shot the deceased in the back near his daughter's school on Wednesday, law enforcement officers have been studying Portnov's recent and past life in search of any evidence that could lead investigators to his killers.

The murder of Portnov in Spain: the judge has classified the case, the details of the crime are shocking22.05.25, 22:12 • 19245 views

The police used helicopters, drones and about 100 patrol officers to comb the area and surroundings of the American School, where, according to eyewitnesses, Portnov was shot and finished off on the ground.

Investigators are collecting footage from numerous surveillance cameras in the capital's affluent district where the murder was committed, in search of a man in dark sportswear and with his face partially covered.

Portnov wanted to transfer an elite mansion to his children a few months before the murder: he may have been trying to hide the property22.05.25, 21:46 • 15906 views

Investigators are convinced that the killers had been watching the victim for several days and had studied his daily habits. For example, how he took his daughters to school from his home in La Moraleja, on the other side of Madrid. They chose the time and place where Portnov was most defenseless and from where it would be easiest for them to escape.

The deceased owned real estate on Serrano Street on the top floor of a luxury residential building on the Golden Mile. This place would be too busy with a complicated retreat route to carry out the murder. Portnov's worker, who lives in this block, claims that the owner did not live there and refuses to provide further details.

Addition

Portnov, who had multi-million dollar assets in Ukraine, Russia and Spain, was accused in Ukraine of corruption and treason. He was also sanctioned by the United States for human rights violations and large-scale corruption. He was banned from entering the United States, and all his financial assets in American banks were frozen. No one can explain why, despite the sanctions, he took his daughters to the American School along with many other children of American diplomats.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the murder in Madrid, Spain, on May 21, of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych. Earlier, the Spanish police suggested that the attack was carried out by a group of people. The investigation is being carried out by Murder Group No. 5 jointly with the Criminalistics Department of the Madrid Regional Directorate. National Police of Spain

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Police Corps (Spain)
El País
Spain
Madrid
United States
