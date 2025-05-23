Spanish police are investigating the murder of Yanukovych's ally Portnov as a contract killing - El Pais
The murder of Andriy Portnov is being investigated in Spain as a contract killing, dismissing the version of the killer escaping on a motorcycle or subway. Police are considering political motives or economic разбирательства, studying the victim's past.
Spanish police are investigating the murder of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych, as a contract killing. Investigators have ruled out that the killer fled the scene on a motorcycle or by subway. This is reported by UNN with reference to El Pais.
Currently, the only reliable information received by the investigation is that "the shooter was alone" and that "he did not flee the scene on a motorcycle or by subway."
Police officers suspect that the man who fired nine shots, as nine cartridges were found at the scene, planned to escape by car with at least one accomplice.
Portnov's position in the pro-Russian government of Viktor Yanukovych, his close ties to Russian leaders and his active business connections open up a wide range of possibilities regarding the motives for his death. Police do not rule out any hypotheses. Investigators say that "nothing is known for sure yet", although a search is underway for several people.
There are two main hypotheses: it could have been a political assassination or a settling of scores for economic debts or shadow commercial deals.
Since an unknown assailant shot the deceased in the back near his daughter's school on Wednesday, law enforcement officers have been studying Portnov's recent and past life in search of any evidence that could lead investigators to his killers.
The police used helicopters, drones and about 100 patrol officers to comb the area and surroundings of the American School, where, according to eyewitnesses, Portnov was shot and finished off on the ground.
Investigators are collecting footage from numerous surveillance cameras in the capital's affluent district where the murder was committed, in search of a man in dark sportswear and with his face partially covered.
Investigators are convinced that the killers had been watching the victim for several days and had studied his daily habits. For example, how he took his daughters to school from his home in La Moraleja, on the other side of Madrid. They chose the time and place where Portnov was most defenseless and from where it would be easiest for them to escape.
The deceased owned real estate on Serrano Street on the top floor of a luxury residential building on the Golden Mile. This place would be too busy with a complicated retreat route to carry out the murder. Portnov's worker, who lives in this block, claims that the owner did not live there and refuses to provide further details.
Portnov, who had multi-million dollar assets in Ukraine, Russia and Spain, was accused in Ukraine of corruption and treason. He was also sanctioned by the United States for human rights violations and large-scale corruption. He was banned from entering the United States, and all his financial assets in American banks were frozen. No one can explain why, despite the sanctions, he took his daughters to the American School along with many other children of American diplomats.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the murder in Madrid, Spain, on May 21, of Andriy Portnov, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych. Earlier, the Spanish police suggested that the attack was carried out by a group of people. The investigation is being carried out by Murder Group No. 5 jointly with the Criminalistics Department of the Madrid Regional Directorate. National Police of Spain