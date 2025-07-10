$41.770.07
Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Álvarez suspended from football due to positive doping test

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1458 views

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Álvarez has been suspended from football due to a positive doping test conducted after the Europa League match against Manchester United. The footballer explained that the banned substance entered his body through a preventive hair loss product.

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Álvarez suspended from football due to positive doping test

After the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against Manchester United, 30-year-old Athletic defender Yeray Álvarez admitted on his social media page that he had been suspended from football due to a disciplinary review regarding the result of a doping test.

UNN reports with reference to El País.

Details

Athletic Club central defender Yeray Álvarez tested positive for doping. This test was conducted after the match against Manchester United at San Mamés in mid-May of this year.

The test came back positive because I unintentionally took a preventive hair loss product that contained a prohibited substance.

- the footballer admitted.

Thus, Yeray will not be able to play for Athletic Bilbao for now.

I am temporarily suspended and am not allowed to make any further public statements.

The disciplinary proceedings are currently under investigation and are confidential, so I am temporarily suspended and am not allowed to make any further public statements, - added in the post.

Recall

Mykhailo Mudryk received a positive result of doping test "B" for meldonium. The footballer faces up to 4 years of disqualification, but the club has not yet commented on the situation.

