Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Álvarez suspended from football due to positive doping test

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Álvarez has been suspended from football due to a positive doping test conducted after the Europa League match against Manchester United. The footballer explained that the banned substance entered his body through a preventive hair loss product.
After the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against Manchester United, 30-year-old Athletic defender Yeray Álvarez admitted on his social media page that he had been suspended from football due to a disciplinary review regarding the result of a doping test.
Details
Athletic Club central defender Yeray Álvarez tested positive for doping. This test was conducted after the match against Manchester United at San Mamés in mid-May of this year.
The test came back positive because I unintentionally took a preventive hair loss product that contained a prohibited substance.
Thus, Yeray will not be able to play for Athletic Bilbao for now.
I am temporarily suspended and am not allowed to make any further public statements.
The disciplinary proceedings are currently under investigation and are confidential, so I am temporarily suspended and am not allowed to make any further public statements, - added in the post.
