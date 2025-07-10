Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Álvarez suspended from football due to positive doping test

After the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against Manchester United, 30-year-old Athletic defender Yeray Álvarez admitted on his social media page that he had been suspended from football due to a disciplinary review regarding the result of a doping test.

Athletic Club central defender Yeray Álvarez tested positive for doping. This test was conducted after the match against Manchester United at San Mamés in mid-May of this year.

The test came back positive because I unintentionally took a preventive hair loss product that contained a prohibited substance. - the footballer admitted.

Thus, Yeray will not be able to play for Athletic Bilbao for now.

I am temporarily suspended and am not allowed to make any further public statements.

The disciplinary proceedings are currently under investigation and are confidential, so I am temporarily suspended and am not allowed to make any further public statements, - added in the post.

