NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană said that although NATO members can propose ideas, NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine. He said this in an interview with El Pais, according to UNN.

We fully respect the right of our allies to contribute new ideas. But we in NATO have no intention or plans to send troops to Ukraine. We are determined to continue to support Ukraine and to avoid escalation with Russia, which we have done quite well so far Joanet replied, commenting on Macron's statement that he did not rule out any option, including sending troops to Ukraine, which a number of European and US leaders have ruled out.

Addendum

On February 26, at the end of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.