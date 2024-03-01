Stoltenberg's deputy on Macron's statement: we respect the right of allies to new ideas, but NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21857 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 75382 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52765 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 234028 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 206110 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181783 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224783 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250126 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155999 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371824 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187068 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 70859 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 90918 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55190 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47642 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 24975 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 75382 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 234028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 188020 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 206110 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14603 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23206 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23553 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 48313 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55859 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Stoltenberg's deputy on Macron's statement: we respect the right of allies to new ideas, but NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26655 views

NATO's deputy secretary general says the Alliance has no plans to send troops to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg's deputy on Macron's statement: we respect the right of allies to new ideas, but NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană said that although NATO members can propose ideas, NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine. He said this in an interview with El Pais, according to UNN.  

We fully respect the right of our allies to contribute new ideas. But we in NATO have no intention or plans to send troops to Ukraine. We are determined to continue to support Ukraine and to avoid escalation with Russia, which we have done quite well so far

Joanet replied, commenting on Macron's statement that he did not rule out any option, including sending troops to Ukraine, which a number of European and US leaders have ruled out.

NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine - Stoltenberg27.02.24, 12:39 • 29466 views

Addendum

On February 26, at the end of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
El País
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14