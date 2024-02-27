NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance does not plan to send combat troops to Ukraine amid reports that some Western countries are considering such a possibility, the Associated Press reports, UNN writes.

Details

Stoltenberg said that "NATO allies are providing unprecedented support to Ukraine.

"We have been doing this since 2014 and have intensified after the full-scale invasion. But there are no plans to deploy NATO combat troops on the territory of Ukraine," NATO Secretary General said;

Context

On Monday, before traveling to Paris, where officials from more than 20 countries discussed options for increasing aid to Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that some countries are considering the possibility of concluding bilateral agreements to send troops to Ukraine.

After the conference on support for Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said that there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, but that it cannot be ruled out.

However, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that there was no agreement among European leaders on sending him to Ukraine.