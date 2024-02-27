$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37608 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 144051 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87180 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 314465 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260805 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199999 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236357 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252789 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158913 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372412 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29466 views

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that NATO has no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine amid reports that some Western countries are considering such a possibility.

NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that  the Alliance does not plan to send combat troops to Ukraine amid reports that some Western countries are considering such a possibility, the Associated Press reports, UNN writes. 

Details

Stoltenberg said that "NATO allies are providing unprecedented support to Ukraine. 

"We have been doing this since 2014 and have intensified after the full-scale invasion. But there are no plans to deploy NATO combat troops on the territory of Ukraine," NATO Secretary General said; 

Context 

On Monday, before traveling to Paris, where officials from more than 20 countries discussed options for increasing aid to Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that some countries are considering the possibility of concluding bilateral agreements to send troops to Ukraine. 

After the conference on support for Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said that there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, but that it cannot be ruled out. 

However, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that there was no agreement among European leaders on sending him to Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
NATO
Robert Fico
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
Jens Stoltenberg
Ukraine
