General Staff: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Russian troops are currently most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, Ukrainian forces repelled numerous enemy attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 13.30 on May 17, UNN reports.

The enemy is currently most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. Russian occupants have not conducted any attacks in the Liman, Toretsk, Huliaypillia and Orikhiv sectors since the beginning of the day - the General Staff report says.

In particular, according to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Pokrovske sector, our troops repelled 14 attacks. The situation was the hottest near Novooleksandrivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the occupants tried to break through the defense 14 times, in particular in the areas of Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Vodiane. Near the latter, the enemy acted with the support of attack aircraft. The situation is under control.

Five occupants' attacks were repelled in the Siverskiy sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants launched an air strike in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

On the Vremivske direction, the enemy has already twice tried to improve the tactical situation in the area of Staromayorsk. They were unsuccessful, the data is being clarified.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our soldiers repelled five enemy attacks near Krynky. The occupants fired from multiple rocket launchers in the same area and near Tyahynyky.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attack in Kharkiv sector near Starytsia, reinforce defense in border area - General Staff

"Ukrainian defenders are repelling the Russian occupiers, keeping the enemy under fire control and doing everything possible to disrupt the enemy's criminal plans," the General Staff emphasized."

It is also noted that the enemy does not stop terrorizing the civilian population of Chernihiv and Sumy regions - in particular, they shelled the areas of Uhroydy, Mistky, Iskryskivka and Popivka with artillery.