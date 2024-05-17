General Staff: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71407 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105247 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148229 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152452 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249007 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173800 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165103 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102280 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42335 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37132 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55493 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49400 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249007 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225164 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211344 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237126 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223984 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71395 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49385 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55476 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112635 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113559 views
Actual
General Staff: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

General Staff: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24043 views

Russian troops are currently most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, and Ukrainian forces have repelled numerous enemy attacks.

Russian troops are currently most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, Ukrainian forces repelled numerous enemy attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 13.30 on May 17, UNN reports.  

The enemy is currently most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. Russian occupants have not conducted any attacks in the Liman, Toretsk, Huliaypillia and Orikhiv sectors since the beginning of the day

- the General Staff report says.

In particular, according to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Pokrovske sector, our troops repelled 14 attacks. The situation was the hottest near Novooleksandrivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the occupants tried to break through the defense 14 times, in particular in the areas of Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Vodiane. Near the latter, the enemy acted with the support of attack aircraft. The situation is under control.

Five occupants' attacks were repelled in the Siverskiy sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants launched an air strike in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

On the Vremivske direction, the enemy has already twice tried to improve the tactical situation in the area of Staromayorsk. They were unsuccessful, the data is being clarified.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our soldiers repelled five enemy attacks near Krynky. The occupants fired from multiple rocket launchers in the same area and near Tyahynyky.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attack in Kharkiv sector near Starytsia, reinforce defense in border area - General Staff17.05.24, 14:18 • 16187 views

"Ukrainian defenders are repelling the Russian occupiers, keeping the enemy under fire control and doing everything possible to disrupt the enemy's criminal plans," the General Staff emphasized."

It is also noted that the enemy does not stop terrorizing the civilian population of Chernihiv and Sumy regions - in particular, they shelled the areas of Uhroydy, Mistky, Iskryskivka and Popivka with artillery.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
huliaipoleGulyaypole
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums

Contact us about advertising