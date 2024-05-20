ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84502 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108049 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150861 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154843 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250983 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174270 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165506 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226253 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces record 95 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day

Ukrainian Armed Forces record 95 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89998 views

Since the beginning of the day, 95 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy carried out 5 missile attacks, 39 air strikes, 309 kamikaze attacks, and 2910 attacks on Ukrainian positions using various types of weapons.

Since the beginning of the day, 95 combat engagements have taken place at the frontline, the enemy has launched five  missile attacks (using six missiles), 39 air strikes (dropping 40 UAVs) and 309 kamikaze drone strikes, and has also fired 2910 times at the positions of our troops using various types of weapons. This was reported by the General Staff in the evening report as of 22.30 on May 20, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the number of combat engagements in the Donetsk sector decreased by almost half compared to the previous day. Today, the enemy made five attempts to break through the defense of our troops in the areas of Starytsia, Lypky and Vovchansk. Fighting is still ongoing in three locations. The situation is under control. Our soldiers conducted a number of assault operations in certain areas, and measures to strengthen the defense are underway. Today, in the Kharkiv sector, the invaders have already lost 26 people killed and wounded and 15 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of occupants'  attempts to advance increased to 13. Fighting continues in the areas of Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka villages. Ukrainian positions and territories were not lost in the fighting.

Three militants' attacks were repelled in the Siverskiy sector. Another battle continues in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 13. One combat engagement is still ongoing near Andriivka. The situation is tense but under control. The enemy is suffering losses - 190 people irretrievably injured and 12 pieces of military equipment. Also, three warehouses blew up: two with ammunition and one with fuel and lubricants.

In the Pokrovske sector, 25 enemy offensive and assault actions were repelled since the beginning of the day. Another seven combat engagements are ongoing. Our troops are taking measures to hold the designated lines and are regrouping in certain areas. The total enemy losses are being clarified, but it is already known about almost four hundred killed and wounded occupants since the beginning of the day. The defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.

The situation in the Kurakhove sector remains tense. Ukrainian defense forces repelled eight enemy attacks. Three firefights are still ongoing. The situation in the vicinity of Netailove is characterized by high enemy activity. In other areas, our units carried out planned activities in the areas of the combat line designated by the command.

On the Vremivske direction, four enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Staromayorsk failed.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupants continue to try to force our soldiers from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. The enemy conducted four attacks in the Oleshky Sands - Krynky area. Ukrainian positions were not lost in the fighting.

In other areas, the situation is currently unchanged.

The occupants did not conduct any active offensives in the Liman, Toretsk, Huliaypillia and Orikhivsk directions today.

The defense forces inflicted effective fire damage to seize the initiative on the battlefield and deplete the enemy's offensive potential. For example, missile and artillery forces destroyed a command center, an air defense facility, an artillery system, an ammunition depot, and three other important enemy targets.

Russian troops are actively advancing in four directions, aviation is working in some places - General Staff20.05.24, 21:10 • 25265 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
donetsDonets
huliaipoleGulyaypole
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

