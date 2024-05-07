Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 64 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians attacked in several sectors with air support
On May 7, the Russian occupation forces conducted 64 combat engagements, launching 1 missile, 40 air strikes and 72 rocket attacks, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure, while Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks in many directions.
Over the last day, May 7, 64 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The Russian occupation forces conducted most of the attacks on the Kupyansk, Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 40 air strikes, fired 72 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged
The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
On the Seversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.
In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 11 attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Pishchane in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation.
In the Liman sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks near Nevske, Luhansk region.
In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Novyi and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air, tried to improve the tactical situation.
In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Netaylove in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions.
In the Novopavlivsk sector Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 7 times.
In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region; Robotyne and northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhya region.
In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he made 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region.
Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile troops struck a 2S4 Tulip self-propelled mortar, a command center and 5 areas of enemy concentration.
The executive director of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, Dmytro Zhmaylo, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to stabilize the front line around mid-summer.
