Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 64 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians attacked in several sectors with air support

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84618 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108067 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150879 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154859 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250989 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174272 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165507 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226258 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine
March 1, 04:25 PM • 35138 views

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35138 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump
March 1, 04:42 PM • 33097 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33097 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 67159 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67159 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda
March 1, 05:07 PM • 35319 views

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35319 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 61340 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61340 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250989 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250989 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226258 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226258 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212317 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238042 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224809 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224809 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84618 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 61340 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61340 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 67159 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67159 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113044 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113044 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113928 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113928 views
Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 64 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians attacked in several sectors with air support

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 64 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians attacked in several sectors with air support
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 28346 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28346 views

On May 7, the Russian occupation forces conducted 64 combat engagements, launching 1 missile, 40 air strikes and 72 rocket attacks, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure, while Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks in many directions.

Over the last day, May 7, 64 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The Russian occupation forces conducted most of the attacks on the Kupyansk, Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 40 air strikes, fired 72 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged

- the General Staff summarized. 

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. 

On the Seversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Russian troops keep advancing near Nevsky and in Serebryansky forest - Lysohor07.05.24, 09:55 • 17334 views

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 11 attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Pishchane in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Liman sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks near Nevske, Luhansk region. 

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Novyi and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Netaylove in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. 

In the Novopavlivsk sector Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 7 times.

russia stops using the Crimean bridge for military supplies - The Independent07.05.24, 04:40 • 106565 views

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region; Robotyne and northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhya region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he made 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region. 

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile troops struck a 2S4 Tulip self-propelled mortar, a command center and 5 areas of enemy concentration.

- summarized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

The executive director of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, Dmytro Zhmaylo, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to stabilize the front line around mid-summer.

The White House advises russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine to avoid exposing them to attacks by Western weapons07.05.24, 16:52 • 100220 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
donetsDonets
avdiivkaAvdiivka
white-houseWhite House
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
krymCrimea
dnieperDnieper
ukraineUkraine
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
bakhmutBakhmut
kupyanskKupyansk

