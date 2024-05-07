The White House advises russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine to avoid exposing them to attacks by Western weapons

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Kyiv

The White House emphasizes that if russia is concerned about possible Western weapons strikes on its army, the easiest option is to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

If Moscow is afraid of Western weapons strikes on its military, then the easiest option for Russia is to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. This is reported by the Voice of America with reference to a statement by John Kirby, the US National Security Council's coordinator for strategic communications, UNN reports.

Details

If Putin and Russian officials are worried that their troops in Ukraine could be hit by weapons manufactured elsewhere, the easiest way to avoid this is to simply withdraw their troops

- Kirby said.

At the same time, he noted that currently, the United States sees no real steps on the part of Russia regarding the possible use of nuclear weapons, despite aggressive rhetoric.

For the leader of a major nuclear power, it is simply reckless and irresponsible to rattle the nuclear arsenal and hint at its potential use. Obviously, we are following this now and have continued to follow it very closely in the past. I can tell you that so far we have seen nothing, despite the reckless rhetoric, that would make us change our position of strategic deterrence

- the White House official emphasized .

Recall

The Russian Federation has announced that the General Staff has begun preparations for the upcoming exercises to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

