"There are much more important things": the DIU dismisses concerns about russia's upcoming nuclear exercises

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101534 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111722 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154342 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157952 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254327 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174960 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166055 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228060 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44847 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27452 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 32362 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 38400 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35795 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254327 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228060 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213890 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239529 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226137 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101534 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72014 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78545 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113686 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114547 views
"There are much more important things": the DIU dismisses concerns about russia's upcoming nuclear exercises

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21394 views

According to a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, nuclear blackmail of russia by conducting military exercises with the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons is a standard practice for moscow, not something new, and a question to which the free world must provide an adequate response.

Nuclear blackmail is a standard practice for Moscow, so there is "nothing special" about the new military exercises. Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this on the air of "Radio Liberty", UNN reports.

Details

The GUR representative explained that such behavior is common for Moscow. Yusov also emphasized that nuclear blackmail by russia is "a question for the free world," not just Ukraine.

They rattle what they have (nuclear weapons - ed.). After all, this is a constant practice of the kremlin. There is nothing new here. There are already official statements from the international community. As for nuclear blackmail, of course, this is a question for the free world, for the West. I think the reaction will be adequate and correct

- said the DIU spokesman.

According to him, today there are much more important things than Moscow's constant statements about the use of nuclear weapons.

F-16 aircraft will be considered as nuclear weapons carriers for Ukraine: Russia issued another batch of threats06.05.24, 18:34 • 28714 views

There are much more interesting and important things - what is happening directly on the battlefield, where the enemy continues to implement and plan things against our statehood

- Yusov emphasized. 

Recall

The russian federation has announced that the General Staff has started preparations for the upcoming exercises to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Because of Paris's "bellicose statements": Russian Foreign Ministry explains why the French ambassador was summoned06.05.24, 19:39 • 22080 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
parisParis
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

