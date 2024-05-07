"There are much more important things": the DIU dismisses concerns about russia's upcoming nuclear exercises

Nuclear blackmail is a standard practice for Moscow, so there is "nothing special" about the new military exercises. Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this on the air of "Radio Liberty", UNN reports.

The GUR representative explained that such behavior is common for Moscow. Yusov also emphasized that nuclear blackmail by russia is "a question for the free world," not just Ukraine.

They rattle what they have (nuclear weapons - ed.). After all, this is a constant practice of the kremlin. There is nothing new here. There are already official statements from the international community. As for nuclear blackmail, of course, this is a question for the free world, for the West. I think the reaction will be adequate and correct - said the DIU spokesman.

According to him, today there are much more important things than Moscow's constant statements about the use of nuclear weapons.

There are much more interesting and important things - what is happening directly on the battlefield, where the enemy continues to implement and plan things against our statehood - Yusov emphasized.

The russian federation has announced that the General Staff has started preparations for the upcoming exercises to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

