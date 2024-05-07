russia stops using the Crimean bridge for military supplies - The Independent

Analysis of satellite images has confirmed that russia has stopped using the Crimean bridge to meet military needs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by The Independent, according to UNN.

Details

Based on the analysis of satellite images, it was found that Russia has stopped using the Crimean bridge to supply troops in Ukraine.

So, instead of this method, moscow switched to using land routes in the eastern part of the annexed Crimea to support its military operations on the front line.

Analysts point out that the Crimean Bridge has lost its strategic importance due to Ukraine's repeated attacks on the Kerch Bridge, which connects the russian mainland with Crimea.

Thus, the images show no traffic on the bridge.

Only one freight train was reportedly seen on the bridge in 3 months, carrying fuel. During March and April, according to Molfar, there was no military vehicle traffic on the bridge.

