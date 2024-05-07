Russian troops keep advancing near Nevsky and in Serebryansky forest - Lysohor

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100362 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110876 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153535 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157258 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253422 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174810 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165954 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148412 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227520 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113092 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 25533 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 39058 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 26161 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 32581 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 29862 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253422 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227520 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213379 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239033 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225697 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100362 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70414 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76945 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113496 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114364 views
Actual
Russian troops keep advancing near Nevsky and in Serebryansky forest - Lysohor

Russian troops keep advancing near Nevsky and in Serebryansky forest - Lysohor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17335 views

Russian troops continue their offensive near Nevske and in the Serebryansky forest in Luhansk region, as well as shelling Makiivka with rocket artillery in an attempt to improve their tactical positions in the face of fierce fighting, while collaborators in the occupied "luhansk people's republic" have been undergoing intensive training in public administration for several weeks.

The enemy again attacked Makiivka in the Luhansk region with rocket artillery, Russians are agitating school graduates to enter military universities and colleges, 13 thousand specialists of public administration in two years - collaborators in the "LPR" are gaining qualifications during several-week courses. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, according to UNN.

Russians fired three times from multiple rocket launchers near Makiivka. They also used cannon artillery and mortars there. They also fired in the areas of Nevske, Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka. Fourteen unmanned aerial vehicles attempted to attack Ukrainian troops' positions,

- informed Artem Lysohor, head of Luhansk region.

Details

He noted that, as in the previous days, the occupiers were putting pressure on Luhansk region in all three directions.

In particular, near Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka - with the use of aircraft. Their offensives near Nevsky and in the Serebryansky forest do not stop.

At the same time, school graduates in 2024 are being encouraged to apply to military universities in the city of Perm, as well as to relevant colleges. Information about the terms of training is not disseminated, as it is expected to be accelerated.

Last year, the occupation authorities introduced the practice of courses for future managers in the so-called "lPR". Since then, only a few weeks of training are enough to obtain the appropriate qualification according to Russian standards.

The accelerated program has already trained six thousand collaborators.

Recall

The enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation in Luhansk region amid fierce fighting, while Novopskov district has been suffering from daily power outages for two years and employment opportunities in occupied Severodonetsk are limited.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
sievierodonetskSievierodonetsk

Contact us about advertising