Russian troops keep advancing near Nevsky and in Serebryansky forest - Lysohor

The enemy again attacked Makiivka in the Luhansk region with rocket artillery, Russians are agitating school graduates to enter military universities and colleges, 13 thousand specialists of public administration in two years - collaborators in the "LPR" are gaining qualifications during several-week courses. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor, according to UNN.

Russians fired three times from multiple rocket launchers near Makiivka. They also used cannon artillery and mortars there. They also fired in the areas of Nevske, Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka. Fourteen unmanned aerial vehicles attempted to attack Ukrainian troops' positions, - informed Artem Lysohor, head of Luhansk region.

Details

He noted that, as in the previous days, the occupiers were putting pressure on Luhansk region in all three directions.

In particular, near Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka - with the use of aircraft. Their offensives near Nevsky and in the Serebryansky forest do not stop.

At the same time, school graduates in 2024 are being encouraged to apply to military universities in the city of Perm, as well as to relevant colleges. Information about the terms of training is not disseminated, as it is expected to be accelerated.

Last year, the occupation authorities introduced the practice of courses for future managers in the so-called "lPR". Since then, only a few weeks of training are enough to obtain the appropriate qualification according to Russian standards.

The accelerated program has already trained six thousand collaborators.

Recall

The enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation in Luhansk region amid fierce fighting, while Novopskov district has been suffering from daily power outages for two years and employment opportunities in occupied Severodonetsk are limited.