Russians continue to increase efforts in the Pokrovske direction - General Staff

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 80034 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107145 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150013 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154070 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250330 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174140 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165400 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148331 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225897 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 35204 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44829 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38917 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63116 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57162 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250330 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225897 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211953 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237697 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224508 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 80034 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57162 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63116 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112899 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113801 views
Russians continue to increase efforts in the Pokrovske direction - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38668 views

Russian invaders continue to increase their efforts in the Pokrovsk sector, the number of combat engagements there has increased to 30, while Ukrainian soldiers are holding the line and responding to the invaders' actions.

The Russian invaders continue to increase their efforts in the Pokrovsk sector. The number of combat engagements there has increased to 30. UNN reports this with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:30 on May 16.

Details

The enemy is reported to be continuing its offensive. Currently, as indicated, the greatest activity is observed in the Pokrovske direction. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the line of defense and responding harshly to the invaders' actions.

The occupants continue to increase their efforts in the Pokrovsk sector. The number of combat engagements in the sector increased to 30. Enemy aircraft were operating near Umanske

- the General Staff informs.

It is reported that in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 13 times, and conducted an air strike in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Kurakhove sector, Russian troops attempted eight assault operations. Defense forces successfully repelled all attacks near Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivske direction, the enemy made eight attempts to push our units from their positions near Staromayorske, Mykilske and Urozhayne. The invaders were adequately repelled and retreated.

It is also reported that in the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupants do not give up trying to drive Ukrainian defenders out of Krynky. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have attacked Ukrainian positions six times, suffered losses and retreated. Data is being updated.

"The situation in other sectors has not changed significantly. Our soldiers continue to hold back the enemy along the entire frontline and inflict maximum losses on them," the General Staff informs.

Addendum

The General Staff reportedthat Russian occupants are trying to storm Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk. With the support of aviation, they are attacking near the village of Liptsi in Kharkiv region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

