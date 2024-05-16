Russians continue to increase efforts in the Pokrovske direction - General Staff

The Russian invaders continue to increase their efforts in the Pokrovsk sector. The number of combat engagements there has increased to 30. UNN reports this with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:30 on May 16.

Details

The enemy is reported to be continuing its offensive. Currently, as indicated, the greatest activity is observed in the Pokrovske direction. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the line of defense and responding harshly to the invaders' actions.

The occupants continue to increase their efforts in the Pokrovsk sector. The number of combat engagements in the sector increased to 30. Enemy aircraft were operating near Umanske - the General Staff informs.

It is reported that in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 13 times, and conducted an air strike in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Kurakhove sector, Russian troops attempted eight assault operations. Defense forces successfully repelled all attacks near Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivske direction, the enemy made eight attempts to push our units from their positions near Staromayorske, Mykilske and Urozhayne. The invaders were adequately repelled and retreated.

It is also reported that in the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupants do not give up trying to drive Ukrainian defenders out of Krynky. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have attacked Ukrainian positions six times, suffered losses and retreated. Data is being updated.

"The situation in other sectors has not changed significantly. Our soldiers continue to hold back the enemy along the entire frontline and inflict maximum losses on them," the General Staff informs.

Addendum

The General Staff reportedthat Russian occupants are trying to storm Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk. With the support of aviation, they are attacking near the village of Liptsi in Kharkiv region.