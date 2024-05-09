Ukrainian troops engage in 146 combat engagements in the frontline - General Staff

Over the last day, 146 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 60 missile and 90 air strikes, fired 107 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, our soldiers repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Novolyubivka, Tverdokhlibove and Serebryany forestry in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our soldiers repelled 26 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Andriivka, Verkhnekamianske, Novyi, Vyymka, Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 45 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Kalynove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netaylove and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 11 times.

In the Orikhivske direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, over the past day, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops 4 times.

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck at an important enemy object - General Staff