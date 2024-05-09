Aviation of the Defense Forces struck at an important enemy object - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The air and missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 3 Russian air defense systems, 2 enemy artillery installations, 10 areas of concentration of Russian troops and an important enemy object over the past day, according to the morning report of the General Staff.
Details
A blow was also struck at:
- two enemy artillery pieces,
- 10 areas where Russian personnel are concentrated,
- to a single important enemy facility.
