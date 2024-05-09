Aviation of the Defense Forces struck at an important enemy object - General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck at 3 Russian air defense systems. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports .

Details

A blow was also struck at:

two enemy artillery pieces,

10 areas where Russian personnel are concentrated,

to a single important enemy facility.

