Over 120 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians intensify activity in Orikhivsk sector - General Staff

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77532 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106452 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149356 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153482 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249907 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174017 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165284 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148306 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225669 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32804 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42198 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36412 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60819 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54786 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249907 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225669 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211784 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237538 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224365 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77532 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54786 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60819 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112834 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113740 views
Over 120 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians intensify activity in Orikhivsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23371 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled 121 combat engagements in various sectors of the frontline, with the enemy conducting the most attacks in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors and intensifying their activities in the Orikhivsk sector, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Over the last day, May 8, 121 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy conducted most attacks in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors . At the same time, enemy troops became more active in the Orikhivsk sector. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In total, the enemy launched 59 missile and 55 air strikes, fired 84 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged

- said the General Staff.

Russians have formed a certain grouping of troops in the North - Syniehubov08.05.24, 18:52 • 30354 views

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. 

In the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions , the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.  

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation. 

In the Liman sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 9 attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Novolyubivka and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region. 

A russian aircraft manufacturer is buying back its own products in Asia and Africa, spending hundreds of millions of dollars08.05.24, 10:10 • 17615 views

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Andriivka, Verkhnekamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. 

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 35 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netaylove and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. 

In the Novopavlivka sector Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 6 times. 

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region. 

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River - it made one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops near Krynky, Kherson region. 

Pletenchuk: russians used jet skis to storm Krynok yesterday, but it did not help them08.05.24, 15:58 • 62431 view

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile troops struck 3 air defense facilities, 2 artillery facilities and 8 areas of enemy personnel concentration

- summarized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Addendum

In addition, in the morning, the General Staff said that the Defense Forces did not allow the enemy subversive reconnaissance group to penetrate near the village of Pylyna, Kharkiv region.

Recall

Ukroboronprom CEO Herman Smetanin said that Ukraine has tripled the production of military equipmentincluding ammunition, artillery shells, mortar shells, and air defense systems.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
donetsDonets
avdiivkaAvdiivka
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
makiivkaMakiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
aziiaAsia
africaAfrica
dnieperDnieper
ukraineUkraine
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
bakhmutBakhmut
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

