Over 120 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians intensify activity in Orikhivsk sector - General Staff

Over the last day, May 8, 121 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy conducted most attacks in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors . At the same time, enemy troops became more active in the Orikhivsk sector. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In total, the enemy launched 59 missile and 55 air strikes, fired 84 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged - said the General Staff.

Russians have formed a certain grouping of troops in the North - Syniehubov

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions , the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Liman sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 9 attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Novolyubivka and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region.

A russian aircraft manufacturer is buying back its own products in Asia and Africa, spending hundreds of millions of dollars

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Andriivka, Verkhnekamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 35 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netaylove and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 6 times.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River - it made one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops near Krynky, Kherson region.

Pletenchuk: russians used jet skis to storm Krynok yesterday, but it did not help them

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile troops struck 3 air defense facilities, 2 artillery facilities and 8 areas of enemy personnel concentration - summarized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Addendum

In addition, in the morning, the General Staff said that the Defense Forces did not allow the enemy subversive reconnaissance group to penetrate near the village of Pylyna, Kharkiv region.

Recall

Ukroboronprom CEO Herman Smetanin said that Ukraine has tripled the production of military equipmentincluding ammunition, artillery shells, mortar shells, and air defense systems.