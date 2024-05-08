Russians have formed a certain grouping of troops in the North - Syniehubov

The enemy is forming military groups in the north, and the country is taking measures to prepare for possible attacks and ensure security in the face of new challenges. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As for the North, yes, indeed, the enemy is creating a certain grouping of troops. We will analyze further in the case of possible attacks from the north or other regions, as it has happened more than once - He said.

According to Mr. Syniehubov, appropriate measures are being taken to prepare for possible threats.

Recall

According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, it is too early to say that Russia may open new front lines in the north, despite the build-up and regrouping of enemy troops in the Kharkiv area.