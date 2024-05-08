Russians have formed a certain grouping of troops in the North - Syniehubov

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 80145 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107158 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150026 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154081 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250346 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174142 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165402 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148332 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225906 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 35267 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44897 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38982 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63228 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57271 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250346 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225906 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211962 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237706 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224515 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 80145 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57271 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63228 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112903 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113805 views
Russians have formed a certain grouping of troops in the North - Syniehubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30355 views

Russia is forming military groups in the north, and Ukraine is preparing for possible attacks from this direction to ensure its security.

The enemy is forming military groups in the north, and the country is taking measures to prepare for possible attacks and ensure security in the face of new challenges. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As for the North, yes, indeed, the enemy is creating a certain grouping of troops. We will analyze further in the case of possible attacks from the north or other regions, as it has happened more than once 

- He said.

According to Mr. Syniehubov, appropriate measures are being taken to prepare for possible threats.

Recall

According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, it is too early to say that Russia may open new front lines in the north, despite the build-up and regrouping of enemy troops in the Kharkiv area.

Iryna Kolesnik

War
kharkivKharkiv

