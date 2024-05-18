Ivanivske and Kurdyumivka became new areas of russian assault during the day - General Staff

Kramatorsk remains one of the hottest areas of the frontline, where the number of russian attacks reached 10. Ivanivske and Kurdyumivka became new areas of enemy assault during the day. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Siversky sector in the Donetsk region, an enemy airstrike using a KAB was launched against Bilohorivka. Kramatorsk remains one of the hottest areas of the frontline, where the number of aggressor attacks reached 10. Ivanivske and Kurdyumivka became new areas of enemy assault during the day. Russian aviation strikes at Diliyivka with unguided missiles - the statement said.

It is reported that the intensity of combat actions in the Pokrovsk sector is the highest today: our troops repelled 18 enemy attacks here.

The fiercest fighting was near Novooleksandrivka. Nevelske was also the target of the occupants' attacks - the General Staff informs.

According to the General Staff, the enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines nine times in the Kurakhove sector, in particular in the area of Heorhiivka. Yelyzavetivka came under russian terrorists' guided missile attack.

"The enemy tried to attack twice in the area of Staromayorske in the Vremivsk sector, suffered losses and retreated. The situation did not change significantly in other areas," the statement said.

Addendum

The General Staff reportedthat the battle in the area of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region continues. In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy has already made seven attempts to assault, in particular in the area of Synkivka.

Since the beginning of the day, 44 combat engagements have already taken place, most of them in the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Kurakhove sectors