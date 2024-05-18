Ivanivske and Kurdyumivka became new areas of russian assault during the day - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions
March 1, 01:18 PM

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2
March 1, 02:42 PM

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy
March 1, 03:13 PM

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Ivanivske and Kurdyumivka became new areas of russian assault during the day - General Staff

Ivanivske and Kurdyumivka became new areas of russian assault during the day - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ivanivske and Kurdiumivka became new areas of Russian attacks during the day, while the Kramatorsk sector remains one of the hottest spots in the frontline.

Kramatorsk remains one of the hottest areas of the frontline, where the number of russian attacks reached 10. Ivanivske and Kurdyumivka became new areas of enemy assault during the day. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Siversky sector in the Donetsk region, an enemy airstrike using a KAB was launched against Bilohorivka. Kramatorsk remains one of the hottest areas of the frontline, where the number of aggressor attacks reached 10.  Ivanivske and Kurdyumivka became new areas of enemy assault during the day. Russian aviation strikes at Diliyivka with unguided missiles

- the statement said.

It is reported that the intensity of combat actions in the Pokrovsk sector is the highest today: our troops repelled 18 enemy attacks here.

The fiercest fighting was near Novooleksandrivka. Nevelske was also the target of the occupants' attacks

- the General Staff informs.

According to the General Staff, the enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines nine times in the Kurakhove sector, in particular in the area of Heorhiivka. Yelyzavetivka came under russian terrorists' guided missile attack.

"The enemy tried to attack twice in the area of Staromayorske in the Vremivsk sector, suffered losses and retreated. The situation did not change significantly in other areas," the statement said.

The General Staff reportedthat the battle in the area of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region continues. In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy has already made seven attempts to assault, in particular in the area of Synkivka.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
donetsDonets
kurakhoveKurakhovo
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk

