The enemy has not succeeded: Pletenchuk denies Russian claims of seizing Robotyno village

The unfavorable results of seven assaults on Robotyn over the past three days forced the enemy to retreat with losses, despite continuing attacks this morning. The southern defenders continue to effectively hold back the offensive. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, UNN reports.

Despite numerous assaults on this settlement (Robotyno - ed.), seven in the past three days alone, and this morning's offensive continued, the enemy has not succeeded in this area. The defense continues, the southern defense forces are doing everything necessary to ensure that the enemy does not succeed in the future. And as a result of these attacks, the enemy was forced to retreat, suffering losses - Pletenchuk said.

Recall

According to the General Staff, in the Orikhivsk sector, Russians continue to try to break through Ukrainian defenses near Staromayorske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 4 firefights in the area of Robotyne, with no changes in the position of the Defense Forces.