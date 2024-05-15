Russians continue attempts to break through the defense near Staromayorske - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russians continue attempts to break through the defense near Staromayorske - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russians continue to try to break through the Ukrainian defense near Staromayorske in the Orikhivsk sector - the occupants conducted 18 assault operations in the area of this settlement alone.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russians continue to try to break through Ukrainian defenses near Staromayorske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 4 combat engagements in the area of Robotyne, with no changes in the position of the Defense Forces. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian occupants conducted 5 assault operations near Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and Kurdyumivka. In turn, our troops counterattacked to improve the tactical situation in certain areas. Chasiv Yar came under an enemy air strike," the statement said.

Occupants make attempts to push back units of the Defense Forces in the area of Vovchansk15.05.24, 17:21 • 25176 views

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops reportedly repelled six militant attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane.

"In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy continues to try to break through our defenses near Staromayorske. Occupants conducted 18 assault attacks in the vicinity of this settlement alone. There have been 4 combat engagements in the vicinity of Robotyne since the beginning of the day, there were no changes in the position of our troops, the situation is under control," the General Staff informs.

It is also reported that in the Prydniprovsky sector, fighting continues near Krynky, where 4 firefights took place.

"In other areas, the situation remains without significant changes. The units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and stabilize the situation," the General Staff said.

Addendum

On May 12, Pletenchuk reported that the occupiers continued to exert pressure in the area of Staromayorske in Donetsk region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
kramatorskKramatorsk

