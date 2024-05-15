Russians continue attempts to break through the defense near Staromayorske - General Staff

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russians continue to try to break through Ukrainian defenses near Staromayorske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 4 combat engagements in the area of Robotyne, with no changes in the position of the Defense Forces. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian occupants conducted 5 assault operations near Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and Kurdyumivka. In turn, our troops counterattacked to improve the tactical situation in certain areas. Chasiv Yar came under an enemy air strike," the statement said.

Occupants make attempts to push back units of the Defense Forces in the area of Vovchansk

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops reportedly repelled six militant attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane.

"In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy continues to try to break through our defenses near Staromayorske. Occupants conducted 18 assault attacks in the vicinity of this settlement alone. There have been 4 combat engagements in the vicinity of Robotyne since the beginning of the day, there were no changes in the position of our troops, the situation is under control," the General Staff informs.

It is also reported that in the Prydniprovsky sector, fighting continues near Krynky, where 4 firefights took place.

"In other areas, the situation remains without significant changes. The units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and stabilize the situation," the General Staff said.

Addendum

On May 12, Pletenchuk reported that the occupiers continued to exert pressure in the area of Staromayorske in Donetsk region.