Occupants make attempts to push back units of the Defense Forces in the area of Vovchansk

Russians are making attempts to push Ukrainian units in the area of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. The defense forces are fighting back, firing to kill, and continue to comb the northwestern outskirts of the city. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the occupants continue to concentrate their efforts on the Kupianske and Pokrovske directions. Here they attacked Ukrainian defenders 52 times. Ukrainian soldiers are repelling the enemy attacks, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces' firepower and unmanned aerial systems are actively working.

Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the city of Mykolaiv and an air strike on the center of Kherson.

"Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy is trying to push our units in the area of Vovchansk. Our soldiers are fighting back, firing to kill, and continue to comb the northwestern outskirts of the city," the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy repeated air strikes in the areas of Liptsy and Mala Danylivka, and also used aircraft to strike the areas of Volokhivka and Zemlianyi Yar.

"In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 25 times in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Berestove, Novoyehorivka, Pishchane, Myasozharivka and Tverdokhlibove. Our defenders are taking all necessary measures to deter the aggressor," the General Staff informs.

It is also reported that the number of combat engagements in the Pokrovsk sector increased to 27. The enemy was most active in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Netailove and Umanske. It conducted an air strike near Vozdvyzhenka.

"The situation in this area is changing dynamically: in some areas, the enemy had limited tactical success due to intense fire, while in others, the Ukrainian Defense Forces regained their lost ground," the statement said.

Earlier, the General Staff reportedthat the Defense Forces had partially driven the enemy out of Vovchansk.