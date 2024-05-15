Occupants make attempts to push back units of the Defense Forces in the area of Vovchansk

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77019 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106252 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149160 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153292 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249807 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173975 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165240 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148303 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225606 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113048 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters
March 1, 02:35 PM • 32261 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32261 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2
March 1, 02:42 PM • 41594 views

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41594 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy
March 1, 03:13 PM • 35800 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35800 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 60168 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60168 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 54188 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54188 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249804 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225605 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211758 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237514 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224342 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224342 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76984 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54188 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60168 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112815 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112815 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113718 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113718 views
Occupants make attempts to push back units of the Defense Forces in the area of Vovchansk

Occupants make attempts to push back units of the Defense Forces in the area of Vovchansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25171 views

Russian troops are attempting to push Ukrainian troops out of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, but Ukrainian soldiers are fighting back, returning fire and continuing to comb the northwestern outskirts of the city.

Russians are making  attempts to push Ukrainian units in the area of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. The defense forces are fighting back, firing to kill, and continue to comb the northwestern outskirts of the city. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the occupants continue to concentrate their efforts on the Kupianske and Pokrovske directions. Here they attacked Ukrainian defenders 52 times. Ukrainian soldiers are repelling the enemy attacks, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces' firepower and unmanned aerial systems are actively working.

Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the city of Mykolaiv and an air strike on the center of Kherson.

"Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy is trying to push our units in the area of Vovchansk. Our soldiers are fighting back, firing to kill, and continue to comb the northwestern outskirts of the city," the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy repeated air strikes in the areas of Liptsy and Mala Danylivka, and also used aircraft to strike the areas of Volokhivka and Zemlianyi Yar.

"In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 25 times in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Berestove, Novoyehorivka, Pishchane, Myasozharivka and Tverdokhlibove. Our defenders are taking all necessary measures to deter the aggressor," the General Staff informs.

It is also reported that the number of combat engagements in the Pokrovsk sector increased to 27. The enemy was most active in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Netailove and Umanske. It conducted an air strike near Vozdvyzhenka.

"The situation in this area is changing dynamically: in some areas, the enemy had limited tactical success due to intense fire, while in others, the Ukrainian Defense Forces regained their lost ground," the statement said.

Addendum

Earlier, the General Staff reportedthat the Defense Forces had partially driven the enemy out of Vovchansk.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

