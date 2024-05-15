Situation in Kharkiv region partially stabilized, but occupants attack along almost the entire frontline - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81160 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107343 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150200 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154240 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250487 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174184 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165439 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225988 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39753 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31685 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64085 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32237 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58182 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225988 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212041 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237785 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224587 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81160 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58182 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64085 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112937 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113836 views
Situation in Kharkiv region partially stabilized, but occupants attack along almost the entire frontline - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41578 views

Ukraine's defense forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv sector, particularly on the northwestern outskirts of Vovchansk, despite intense fighting along the entire front line, which resulted in significant losses in manpower and equipment.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces managed to stabilize the situation. Currently, the northwestern outskirts of Vovchansk are being cleared . At the same time, the occupying forces are actively attacking along almost the entire front line. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

The enemy continues to attack along almost the entire front line. It continues to focus its main efforts on the Pokrovske and Kupianske directions. The defense forces respond flexibly to the occupiers' actions and take the necessary measures to deplete the offensive potential of Russian troops

- the General Staff said. 

In the Kharkiv sector, the intensity of fighting has increased. As of today, our troops have repelled 10 attacks in the area of Slobozhanske, Vovchansk, Starytsia and Liptsi. The situation has been partially stabilized and the northwestern outskirts of Vovchansk are being cleared. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have lost about 60 people and 19 pieces of weapons and military equipment. Also, 11 enemy shelters were destroyed.

Defense Forces managed to partially stabilize the situation in Kharkiv region - Zelenskyy15.05.24, 18:57 • 24308 views

In the Kupyansk sector, 28 combat engagements took place, in particular in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka and Tverdokhlibove. The data on the aggressor's losses are being updated.

In the Liman sector, the occupants tried twice unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation near Novosadove and Torske. They carried out 3 air strikes in the Liman area.

In the Northern sector, Russian troops conducted 7 attacks in the areas of Mykolayivka - Spirne, Berestove - Spirne, Yakovlivka - Rozdolivka, Soledar - Rozdolivka, Zolotarivka - Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked our positions 9 times.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy does not reduce the intensity of attacks. A total of 31 occupants' attacks took place here today. Most of them took place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Netaylove. Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy's advance.

Defense of Vovchansk: border guards show how to destroy occupants' equipment on the outskirts of the city15.05.24, 16:54 • 20683 views

In the Kurakhove sector Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled 7 enemy attacks. 

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy tried to push our defenders in the area of Urozhayne. He suffered losses and retreated.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy continues to put pressure near Staromayorsk, making 22 attempts to assault. He conducted an air strike near Robotyno. Ukrainian soldiers are holding defensive lines and positions.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders near Krynky 5 times, without success. 

There were no significant changes in other areas. 

During the day, units of the missile forces of the Defense Forces struck a control center, an ammunition depot, 13 areas of personnel concentration and other important enemy targets.  Our aviation conducted 2 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems and 22 areas of concentration of occupants' personnel

- summarized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

General Staff: Russia has lost 615 troops since the beginning of the offensive in Kharkiv sector15.05.24, 12:30 • 41966 views

Recall

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the pace of Russian offensive operations in the northern Kharkiv region may have slowed over the past 24 hours. Currently , Russian forces are employing a new tactic in the Kharkiv sector - using small assault groups to infiltrate Ukrainian positions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
donetsDonets
kamianskeKamianske
kurakhoveKurakhovo
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

