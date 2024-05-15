Situation in Kharkiv region partially stabilized, but occupants attack along almost the entire frontline - General Staff

In the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces managed to stabilize the situation. Currently, the northwestern outskirts of Vovchansk are being cleared . At the same time, the occupying forces are actively attacking along almost the entire front line. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The enemy continues to attack along almost the entire front line. It continues to focus its main efforts on the Pokrovske and Kupianske directions. The defense forces respond flexibly to the occupiers' actions and take the necessary measures to deplete the offensive potential of Russian troops - the General Staff said.

In the Kharkiv sector, the intensity of fighting has increased. As of today, our troops have repelled 10 attacks in the area of Slobozhanske, Vovchansk, Starytsia and Liptsi. The situation has been partially stabilized and the northwestern outskirts of Vovchansk are being cleared. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have lost about 60 people and 19 pieces of weapons and military equipment. Also, 11 enemy shelters were destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, 28 combat engagements took place, in particular in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka and Tverdokhlibove. The data on the aggressor's losses are being updated.

In the Liman sector, the occupants tried twice unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation near Novosadove and Torske. They carried out 3 air strikes in the Liman area.

In the Northern sector, Russian troops conducted 7 attacks in the areas of Mykolayivka - Spirne, Berestove - Spirne, Yakovlivka - Rozdolivka, Soledar - Rozdolivka, Zolotarivka - Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked our positions 9 times.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy does not reduce the intensity of attacks. A total of 31 occupants' attacks took place here today. Most of them took place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Netaylove. Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy's advance.

In the Kurakhove sector Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled 7 enemy attacks.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy tried to push our defenders in the area of Urozhayne. He suffered losses and retreated.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy continues to put pressure near Staromayorsk, making 22 attempts to assault. He conducted an air strike near Robotyno. Ukrainian soldiers are holding defensive lines and positions.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders near Krynky 5 times, without success.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

During the day, units of the missile forces of the Defense Forces struck a control center, an ammunition depot, 13 areas of personnel concentration and other important enemy targets. Our aviation conducted 2 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems and 22 areas of concentration of occupants' personnel - summarized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the pace of Russian offensive operations in the northern Kharkiv region may have slowed over the past 24 hours. Currently , Russian forces are employing a new tactic in the Kharkiv sector - using small assault groups to infiltrate Ukrainian positions.