Defense of Vovchansk: border guards show how to destroy occupants' equipment on the outskirts of the city

The occupiers continue to try to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the outskirts of Vovchansk. Border guards showed how they destroy the occupiers' equipment on the approaches to the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

Border guards said that thanks to UAV strikes, they managed to destroy a combat vehicle of the invaders on the outskirts of Vovchansk.

One discharge opens the "brazier" and the other turns the LBM into scrap metal - the State Border Guard Service jokes.

Also , border guard aerial reconnaissance destroyed two tanks from which the occupiers fired at the outskirts of Vovchansk.

The pilots of the reconnaissance UAVs chased the enemy vehicles to the parking lot and struck at the first opportunity. - said the State Border Guard Service.

The General Staff stated that in the Kharkiv sector the Ukrainian Armed Forces partially drove the Russian occupiers out of the city of Vovchansk. Defensive actions continue in the northern and northwestern outskirts of the city.