Russia is concentrating efforts to break through the defense west of Bakhmut - Voloshyn

The Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts to break through the Ukrainian defense west of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, in order to reach the border along the canal, seize Chasovyi Yar and create conditions for further advancement to the Kramatorsk agglomeration. This was stated by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, during a telethon on Wednesday, according to a UNN correspondent.

The enemy has not stopped trying to storm Chasiv Yar, and has not had any territorial successes in recent days or weeks. Of course, the Russian army is not there. The situation near the town and its outskirts is under control of our Defense Forces - Voloshyn said.

According to him, the occupiers are not giving up their attempts to gain the dominant heights of Chasiv Yar in every possible way to further advance on Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

The enemy is also focusing its efforts to break through the defense to the west of Bakhmut to reach the line along the canal, seize Chasovyi Yar and create conditions for further advancement to the Kramatorsk agglomeration. However, so far, the occupiers have not even been able to cross the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal. In that direction, the Russian army has intensified its efforts to conduct artillery and drone drops in the vicinity of Chasovyi Yar - Voloshyn said.

Addendum

On May 12, Voloshin reported that the Russians had escalated the situation with Chasovyi Yar.