Defense Forces managed to partially stabilize the situation in Kharkiv region - Zelenskyy

The Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine - all the units involved - have managed to partially stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv region. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State emphasized that special attention was paid to the frontline. all areas of combat operations.

Today, throughout the day, we have been receiving reports from our military and the Ministry of Defense. (...) In Kharkiv region - the areas near the border, the city of Vovchansk - our defensive actions continue. During this day, our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine - all units involved - managed to partially stabilize the situation - The president said.

According to him, the occupying forces that have entered the Kharkiv region are now being destroyed by all available methods.

The same attention is paid to all other areas. Especially in Donetsk region - the Pokrovske direction, as well as the Kupianske direction in Kharkiv region. We can clearly see how the occupier is trying to draw our forces away and make our combat work less concentrated. We are responding to this in the right way - we must have something to answer the enemy in every direction - The president said.

Also today, during the day, there were also reports on the internal situation: security, liquidation of the consequences of Russian strikes.

Recall

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that the Russians are attempting to push Ukrainian units in the area of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. The defense forces are fighting back, firing to kill, and continue to comb the northwestern outskirts of the city.

