Defense Forces managed to partially stabilize the situation in Kharkiv region - Zelenskyy

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68263 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104677 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147711 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151981 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248505 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173711 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165041 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148257 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224886 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101720 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 39628 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34346 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52385 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45992 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248505 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224886 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211069 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236873 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223746 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 68263 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45992 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52385 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112525 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113446 views
Defense Forces managed to partially stabilize the situation in Kharkiv region - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24301 views

Ukraine's defense and security forces have managed to partially stabilize the situation in Kharkiv region, paying particular attention to the frontline areas near the border and Vovchansk, where they continue to defend themselves against the Russian occupation forces.

The Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine - all the units involved - have managed to partially stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv region. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State emphasized that special attention was paid to the frontline. all areas of combat operations. 

Today, throughout the day, we have been receiving reports from our military and the Ministry of Defense. (...) In Kharkiv region - the areas near the border, the city of Vovchansk - our defensive actions continue. During this day, our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine - all units involved - managed to partially stabilize the situation

- The president said. 

According to him, the occupying forces that have entered the Kharkiv region are now being destroyed by all available methods. 

Russia is concentrating efforts to break through the defense west of Bakhmut - Voloshyn15.05.24, 15:42 • 20850 views

The same attention is paid to all other areas. Especially in Donetsk region - the Pokrovske direction, as well as the Kupianske direction in Kharkiv region. We can clearly see how the occupier is trying to draw our forces away and make our combat work less concentrated. We are responding to this in the right way - we must have something to answer the enemy in every direction

- The president said. 

Also today, during the day, there were also reports on the internal situation: security, liquidation of the consequences of Russian strikes.

Recall

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that the Russians are attempting to push Ukrainian units in the area of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. The defense forces are fighting back, firing to kill, and continue to comb the northwestern outskirts of the city.

Defense of Vovchansk: border guards show how to destroy occupants' equipment on the outskirts of the city15.05.24, 16:54 • 20675 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising