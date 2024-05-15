General Staff: Russia has lost 615 troops since the beginning of the offensive in Kharkiv sector

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71407 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105251 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148232 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152455 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249008 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173800 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165103 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225164 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102282 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 42341 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 37147 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 55513 views
05:32 PM • 49406 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249008 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225164 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211344 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237126 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223984 views
06:49 PM • 71407 views
05:32 PM • 49406 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 55513 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112636 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113560 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41966 views

Since the beginning of May 15, 41 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, with intense fighting continuing in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivsk sectors. The defense forces inflict significant losses on the Russian-terrorist forces.

As of 11:30 a.m. on May 15, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the day, 41 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold on the line reached. In turn,  Ukrainian troops are conducting reconnaissance and striking at the occupiers. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, UNN reports

Details 

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy reportedly carried out one air strike using KABs and 17 strikes with kamikaze drones, firing over 470 times at Ukrainian troops' positions.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the situation has not changed significantly, and there have been no changes in the position of the troops.

In eastern Ukraine, at the Kharkiv, Kupianske, Lyman, Siverske, Toretske, Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Vremivske directions, the enemy has conducted 23 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops since the beginning of the day, 19 of them are still ongoing. 

In Kharkiv sector , the enemy has not conducted any active operations since the beginning of the day, trying to gain a foothold at the achieved line and regrouping.

Ukrainian units are using reconnaissance means to identify individual enemy groups, the location of their artillery deployment, and to deliver fire to prevent the enemy from amassing forces and equipment in the northern part of Vovchansk. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to comb the city's buildings, under the fire control of Ukrainian artillery and unmanned systems, to identify the places of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian occupiers and possible places of equipment of enemy positions

- said the General Staff.

In total, since the beginning of the enemy's offensive in the Kharkiv sector on 10.05.2024, the Russian occupiers' losses in manpower amount to 615 killed and wounded, 98 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed or damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one enemy attack, and continue to engage in 8 combat engagements in the areas of Lyman Pershy - Sinkivka, Kuzemivka - Stelmakhivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kotlyarivka - Pishchane, Karmazynivka - Novoyehorivka. No losses of our positions were allowed.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled  one enemy attack in the Chervonopopivka - Novosadove area, the enemy was not successful.

In the Northern sector, our troops are holding back 5 attacks by Russian occupants in the areas of Vesele - Rozdolivka, Berestove - Spirne, Mykolaivka - Spirne, Yakovlivka - Rozdolivka, the situation is under control. 

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces units are taking measures to improve the tactical situation in certain areas. The fighting continues, the situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack in the Zaitseve-Kurdyumivka area, with no losses of positions.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Ocheretyno - Novooleksandrivka area, one combat engagement is ongoing in the Solovyove - Sokil area, and our troops are repelling another attack in the Semenivka - Novoselivka Persha area. In one of the areas, our defenders destroyed an enemy tank and two armored personnel carriers during the attack. The defense forces improved their tactical position here. In another area, due to intense enemy fire, Ukrainian soldiers are regrouping.

In the Kurakhove sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Slavne - Novomykhailivka. At the moment, no positions have been lost, the situation is under control, and fighting continues. The Ukrainian defenders took measures to improve the tactical situation with the help of individual units and were successful.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Russian aggressor has been most active in the Vremivsk sector. Here, the Defense Forces units repelled eight enemy attacks and continue to hold back two more in the areas of Mykilske - Kostyantynivka, Solodke - Kostyantynivka, Zavitne Zahidzhya - Staromayorske, and Volodymyne - Staromayorske. No losses of our positions have been reported, and the fighting continues.

In the Orikhivsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the Novoprokopivka-Robotyne direction, and the Russian occupiers were unsuccessful.

Since the beginning of the day, nearly 260 occupants, 76 pieces of weapons and military equipment have been destroyed, and our units have destroyed two enemy ammunition storage sites

- the General Staff added. 

