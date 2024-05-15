ISW: Russian troops use new tactics in Kharkiv sector

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

ISW: Russian troops use new tactics in Kharkiv sector

ISW: Russian troops use new tactics in Kharkiv sector

Kyiv

Russian troops have slowed their offensive operations in the Kharkiv region, using a new tactic of using small assault groups to infiltrate Ukrainian positions and create a "buffer zone" near the border instead of advancing deeper.

The pace of Russian offensive operations in the northern Kharkiv region may have slowed over the past 24 hours. Currently , Russian forces are employing a new tactic in the Kharkiv sector, using small assault groups to infiltrate Ukrainian positions. This is according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details 

According to ISW, Russian forces are prioritizing the creation of a "buffer zone" on the border rather than deeper penetration into Kharkiv region. 

Several Ukrainian military officials reported on May 14 that they believe the situation in the Kharkiv region is gradually stabilizing. The head of Ukraine's Main Military Intelligence Directorate, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, said on May 14 that the situation in Kharkiv region began to stabilize on the night of May 13-14, as additional Ukrainian units were deployed to the region.  The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Ukrainian troops began to "clean up" Vovchansk, striking at visible Russian assault groups. 

Plus 1510 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Several Russian and Ukrainian sources have also reported that Russian forces are employing a new tactic in this area - using small assault groups of no more than five people to infiltrate Ukrainian positions, then combining with other small assault groups to form a larger strike group.  

"However, the use of small assault groups may contribute to greater losses of Russian manpower and material resources and slow down the overall pace of the Russian offensive in this area," the ISW pointed out. 

More than 7,000 people were evacuated from the northern districts of Kharkiv region

The Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych, suggested that the occupiers lost up to 1,740 soldiers in this area over the last day alone, which is a very high rate of losses. 

As ISW pointed out, if the pace of Russian operations remains relatively slow, Russian forces are likely to focus on consolidating new positions and creating lateral advances in Kharkiv region by combining forces in Liptsi and Vovchansk and creating a "buffer zone" in the border area, rather than pushing further into the region. 

One person was killed and 24 wounded in a series of shelling by Russian proxies in Kharkiv region over the last day

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising