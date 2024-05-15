ISW: Russian troops use new tactics in Kharkiv sector

The pace of Russian offensive operations in the northern Kharkiv region may have slowed over the past 24 hours. Currently , Russian forces are employing a new tactic in the Kharkiv sector, using small assault groups to infiltrate Ukrainian positions. This is according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to ISW, Russian forces are prioritizing the creation of a "buffer zone" on the border rather than deeper penetration into Kharkiv region.

Several Ukrainian military officials reported on May 14 that they believe the situation in the Kharkiv region is gradually stabilizing. The head of Ukraine's Main Military Intelligence Directorate, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, said on May 14 that the situation in Kharkiv region began to stabilize on the night of May 13-14, as additional Ukrainian units were deployed to the region. The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Ukrainian troops began to "clean up" Vovchansk, striking at visible Russian assault groups.

Several Russian and Ukrainian sources have also reported that Russian forces are employing a new tactic in this area - using small assault groups of no more than five people to infiltrate Ukrainian positions, then combining with other small assault groups to form a larger strike group.

"However, the use of small assault groups may contribute to greater losses of Russian manpower and material resources and slow down the overall pace of the Russian offensive in this area," the ISW pointed out.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych, suggested that the occupiers lost up to 1,740 soldiers in this area over the last day alone, which is a very high rate of losses.

As ISW pointed out, if the pace of Russian operations remains relatively slow, Russian forces are likely to focus on consolidating new positions and creating lateral advances in Kharkiv region by combining forces in Liptsi and Vovchansk and creating a "buffer zone" in the border area, rather than pushing further into the region.

