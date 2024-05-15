Plus 1510 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 486 940 people, 7,510 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/15/24 are approximate:

personnel - about 486 940 (+1510) people,

tanks - 7510 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles - 14508 (+48) units,

artillery systems - 12538 (+23) units,

MLRS - 1070 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 798 (+0) units,

aircraft - 351 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 10015 (+30),

cruise missiles - 2199 (+2),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16955 (+48) units,

special equipment - 2061 (+7).

