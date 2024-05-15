145 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 145 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 3 missile attacks, over 320 kamikaze drone strikes and fired over 2,400 times at the positions of our troops. The enemy actively used aviation - Russian terrorists dropped almost 70 guided aerial bombs on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff in the evening report as of 23.00 on May 14, UNN reports.

Details

In the north of Ukraine, in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, there were no changes in the status and position of the troops.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks, in particular in the areas of Hlyboke - Liptsi, Lukianske - Liptsi, Borysivka - Neskuchne, Shebekino (Russian Federation) - Vovchansk, and 3 combat engagements are still ongoing.

In some areas, near Lukianytsia and Vovchansk, as a result of enemy fire and assault, units maneuvered to more favorable positions to save lives and avoid losses. The fighting continues. Ukrainian units are not allowing the Russian occupiers to gain a foothold. Counterattacks are underway, and the enemy is under constant fire control of artillery and UAV units of the Defense Forces.

In the course of hostilities in this sector , enemy personnel losses amounted to 162 servicemen, 26 weapons and military equipment were destroyed and damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 16 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Lyman Pershyi - Synkivka, Vilshanka - Synkivka, Vilshanka - Petropavlivka, Kyslivka - Ivanivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kolomyichyka - Stelmakhivka, Kolomyichyka - Myasozharivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka, Ploschanka - Makiivka. The fighting continues. The enemy is not successful.

In addition, our troops regained their previously lost positions and improved their tactical position in certain areas.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Chervonopopivka - Ivanivka and Zhytlivka - Terny. No positions were lost.

In the Siversky sector, our troops repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Zolotarivka - Ivan-Daryivka, Mykolaivka - Spirne, Vesele - Verkhnekamianske, 4 firefights are ongoing, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Bakhmut-Novyi, Bakhmut-Ivanivske, Bakhmut-Klishchiyivka, Odradivka-Klishchiyivka, Bakhmut-Klishchiyivka, Bakhmut-Andriivka, Mykolaivka-Bila Hora, 9 combat engagements are ongoing, no losses of positions were incurred.

Our troops took measures to improve the tactical situation and were successful.

In the Pokrovske sector, our units repelled 33 enemy attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne - Novooleksandrivka, Arkhangelske - Yevhenivka, Arkhangelske - Kalynove, Arkhangelske - Novooleksandrivka, Solovyove - Sokil; Ocheretyno - Solovyove, Novobakhmutivka - Solovyove, Semenivka - Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka - Umanske, Orlivka - Novoselivka Persha, Tonenke - Umanske, Tonenke - Netaylove, Pisky - Netaylove. There were 7 firefights.

During the battles, as a result of assault operations and intense enemy fire in certain areas, our units changed positions to save lives and improve their tactical position.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of Staromykhailivka - Krasnohorivka, Maryinka - Heorhiivka, Slavne - Novomykhailivka, and 2 firefights are ongoing.

In the Vremivske direction, 10 enemy attacks were successfully repelled in the Solodke - Vodyane, Zavetne Zahidzhya - Staromayorske directions. Our soldiers also took measures to improve the tactical situation and were successful.

On the Orikhivske direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the Novoprokopivka-Robotyno direction, the enemy was not successful.

At the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers continue to try to force our troops from the left bank of the Dnipro. 5 enemy attacks were registered in the Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky sector, the situation is under control, no losses of positions were reported.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas.

Along the entire front line, our brave soldiers continued to hold back the enemy's offensive, destroying their personnel and equipment. In total, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have lost 1075 people in killed and wounded, 251 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

Fighting continues on the outskirts of Vovchansk - General Staff