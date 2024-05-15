145 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59198 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103125 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146238 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150634 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246849 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173348 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164747 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223906 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61757 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100317 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31426 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42268 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35165 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246842 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223898 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210206 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236062 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222986 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59175 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35165 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42268 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112194 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113136 views
145 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60296 views

Since the beginning of the day, 145 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline, during which the enemy fired 3 missiles, over 320 sorties of kamikaze drones and over 2,400 attacks on Ukrainian positions, actively using aviation and dropping almost 70 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, 145 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 3 missile attacks, over 320  kamikaze drone strikes and fired over 2,400 times at the positions of our troops. The enemy actively used aviation - Russian terrorists dropped almost 70 guided aerial bombs on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff in the evening report as of 23.00 on May 14, UNN reports.

Details

In the north of Ukraine, in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, there were no changes in the status and position of the troops.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks, in particular in the areas of Hlyboke - Liptsi, Lukianske - Liptsi, Borysivka - Neskuchne, Shebekino (Russian Federation) - Vovchansk, and 3 combat engagements are still ongoing.

In some areas, near Lukianytsia and Vovchansk, as a result of enemy fire and assault, units maneuvered to more favorable positions to save lives and avoid losses. The fighting continues. Ukrainian units are not allowing the Russian occupiers to gain a foothold. Counterattacks are underway, and the enemy is under constant fire control of artillery and UAV units of the Defense Forces.

In the course of hostilities in this sector , enemy personnel losses amounted to 162 servicemen, 26 weapons and military equipment were destroyed and damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 16 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Lyman Pershyi - Synkivka, Vilshanka - Synkivka, Vilshanka - Petropavlivka, Kyslivka - Ivanivka, Krokhmalne -  Berestove, Kolomyichyka - Stelmakhivka, Kolomyichyka - Myasozharivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka, Ploschanka - Makiivka. The fighting continues. The enemy is not successful.

In addition, our troops regained their previously lost positions and improved their tactical position in certain areas.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Chervonopopivka - Ivanivka and Zhytlivka - Terny. No positions were lost.

In the Siversky sector, our troops repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Zolotarivka -  Ivan-Daryivka, Mykolaivka - Spirne, Vesele - Verkhnekamianske, 4 firefights are ongoing, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Bakhmut-Novyi, Bakhmut-Ivanivske, Bakhmut-Klishchiyivka, Odradivka-Klishchiyivka, Bakhmut-Klishchiyivka, Bakhmut-Andriivka, Mykolaivka-Bila Hora, 9 combat engagements are ongoing, no losses of positions were incurred.

Our troops took measures to improve the tactical situation and were successful.

In the Pokrovske sector, our units repelled 33 enemy attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne -  Novooleksandrivka, Arkhangelske - Yevhenivka,  Arkhangelske - Kalynove, Arkhangelske - Novooleksandrivka, Solovyove - Sokil; Ocheretyno - Solovyove,  Novobakhmutivka - Solovyove, Semenivka - Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka - Umanske, Orlivka - Novoselivka Persha, Tonenke -  Umanske, Tonenke - Netaylove, Pisky - Netaylove. There were 7 firefights.

During the battles, as a result of assault operations and intense enemy fire in certain areas, our units changed positions to save lives and improve their tactical position.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of  Staromykhailivka - Krasnohorivka, Maryinka - Heorhiivka,  Slavne - Novomykhailivka, and 2 firefights are ongoing.

In the Vremivske direction, 10 enemy attacks were successfully repelled in the Solodke -  Vodyane, Zavetne Zahidzhya - Staromayorske directions. Our soldiers also took measures to improve the tactical situation and were successful.

On the Orikhivske direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the Novoprokopivka-Robotyno direction, the enemy was not successful.

At the  Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers continue to try to force our troops from the left bank of the Dnipro. 5 enemy attacks were registered in the Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky sector, the situation is under control, no losses of positions were reported.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas. 

Along the entire front line, our brave soldiers continued to hold back the enemy's offensive, destroying their personnel and equipment. In total, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have lost 1075 people in killed and wounded, 251 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

Fighting continues on the outskirts of Vovchansk - General Staff14.05.24, 17:26 • 19537 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

