Fighting continues on the outskirts of Vovchansk - General Staff

As of 17.00 on May 14, in the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces are fighting with the Russian military on the outskirts of Vovchansk. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Vovchansk", the General Staff said.

It is noted that the occupants have already carried out 13 attacks in the Kharkiv sector over the past day. In particular, in the directions of Hlyboke - Liptsi, Shebekino (Russia) - Vovchansk, Borysivka - Neskuchne. The enemy also carried out 8 air strikes.

According to Tamaz Gambarashvili, the head of the Vovchansk city military administration, the situation in Vovchansk is difficult and critical. The city is constantly under fire and is almost destroyed.

The number of combat engagements in the front increased to 93 over the last day. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector. The defense forces are bravely holding back the enemy's onslaught and responding to the invaders' attempts to advance.