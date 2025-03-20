""The Berlin Wall is not an option": Zelenskyy named the most difficult issue in peace negotiations"

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16643 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107168 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168877 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106424 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 342977 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173464 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144802 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196105 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124830 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108146 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160122 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38184 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85717 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23776 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20646 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

10:33 PM • 224 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16643 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85727 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107168 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168877 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20653 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23785 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38196 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47217 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135799 views
""The Berlin Wall is not an option": Zelenskyy named the most difficult issue in peace negotiations"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105355 views

The President stated that the issue of territories will be the most difficult in negotiations. He emphasized the need to protect Ukraine, but acknowledged that it will be a challenge.

""The Berlin Wall is not an option": Zelenskyy named the most difficult issue in peace negotiations"

The issue of territories will be the most difficult in the negotiations on establishing a truce. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online briefing, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukraine cannot end on the contact line, because in some places it divides settlements.

The issue of territory will be the most difficult. I feel it, we understand it, and it will be a challenge for all of us. We will defend Ukraine as much as possible in these matters. But it will be very difficult for us.

- said the head of state.

He said that he told US President Donald Trump about this difficulty during a telephone conversation.

There are regions, there are cities, there are towns that are cut off by one or another contact line. And if in some places you leave this line, you will simply leave places or towns without life. No one will return to half of the city. And if somewhere it returns, if it happens with some big cities, it will be Berlin. ... I honestly told President Trump: "Do we want Berlin, do we want many such cities?

- said the President.

According to him, the head of the White House agreed that "the Berlin Wall is not an option, and therefore we will try to manage this issue".

Reminder

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in ending the war in Ukraine, because he is not in the strongest position on the battlefield now. According to him, Putin is currently "not in a winning position", while six months ago "his initiative was stronger".

Ukraine received new F-16s - Zelenskyy19.03.25, 23:53 • 19071 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
