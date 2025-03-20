""The Berlin Wall is not an option": Zelenskyy named the most difficult issue in peace negotiations"
Kyiv • UNN
The President stated that the issue of territories will be the most difficult in negotiations. He emphasized the need to protect Ukraine, but acknowledged that it will be a challenge.
The issue of territories will be the most difficult in the negotiations on establishing a truce. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online briefing, UNN reports.
According to him, Ukraine cannot end on the contact line, because in some places it divides settlements.
The issue of territory will be the most difficult. I feel it, we understand it, and it will be a challenge for all of us. We will defend Ukraine as much as possible in these matters. But it will be very difficult for us.
He said that he told US President Donald Trump about this difficulty during a telephone conversation.
There are regions, there are cities, there are towns that are cut off by one or another contact line. And if in some places you leave this line, you will simply leave places or towns without life. No one will return to half of the city. And if somewhere it returns, if it happens with some big cities, it will be Berlin. ... I honestly told President Trump: "Do we want Berlin, do we want many such cities?
According to him, the head of the White House agreed that "the Berlin Wall is not an option, and therefore we will try to manage this issue".
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in ending the war in Ukraine, because he is not in the strongest position on the battlefield now. According to him, Putin is currently "not in a winning position", while six months ago "his initiative was stronger".
