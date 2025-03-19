Ukraine received new F-16s - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the arrival of new F-16 fighters from partners in Ukraine. The President also denied information about the downing of a fighter jet over Sumy region.
Ukraine has received additional F-16 fighters from its partners. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a Zoom briefing, reports UNN.
Details
At the same time, the head of state did not specify how many new aircraft Ukraine received and who provided them.
The Russians are lying that they shot something down there. They didn't shoot anything down. But the good news is that several F-16 aircraft have arrived in Ukraine.
As you know, today Russian z-bloggers spread a fake about the downing of a Ukrainian F-16 over Sumy region. Later, the head of the public relations service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, denied this information.
Reminder
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by decree No. 165 awarded the title Hero of Ukraine to Colonel Oleksiy Mesya, who died performing a combat mission on an F-16 during the repulse of a massive Russian air strike.
34 out of 67 missiles and 100 out of 194 drones launched by Russia downed over Ukraine: F-16 and Mirage-2000 jointly defended Ukrainian skies for the first time07.03.25, 10:29 • 15508 views