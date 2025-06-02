Trump reacted to Ukraine's attack on Russian airfields

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that US President Donald Trump's reaction to Ukraine's attack on Russian airfields is that the war must end. This is reported by Sky News, reports UNN.

Details

Answering a question about Donald Trump's reaction to the Ukrainian drone attack on Russia on Sunday, Levitt said: "The reaction is that this war must end."

This war has been brutal on both sides, and too many people have died. The President wants this war to end at the negotiating table, and he has made this clear to both leaders, both publicly and privately - Levitt said.

Recall

The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase, located in the Irkutsk region of Russia, after the attack on it by Ukrainian drones on June 1, have been posted online. The photos show the destruction of at least four combat aircraft.