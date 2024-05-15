More than 7,000 people were evacuated from the northern districts of Kharkiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75963 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106061 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148983 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153139 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249679 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173950 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165224 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225528 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31636 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40884 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34956 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59259 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53322 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249677 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225526 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211685 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237442 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224279 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75952 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53322 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59259 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112763 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113667 views
Actual
More than 7,000 people were evacuated from the northern districts of Kharkiv region

More than 7,000 people were evacuated from the northern districts of Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36180 views

Volunteers and law enforcement officers have evacuated more than 3,100 people from the northern districts of Kharkiv region, where active hostilities are ongoing, including about 1,100 people from Vovchansk and villages located directly on the contact line.

Volunteers managed to evacuate more than 2,000 people from the northern districts of Kharkiv region, where active hostilities are ongoing, and law enforcement officers evacuated about 1,100 people from Vovchansk and villages directly on the contact line. Volunteer Vladislav Kulyov and chief patrol officer of the Vovchansk police department Oleksiy Kharkivsky told about this during a telethon on Wednesday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"Over 7 thousand people have been evacuated since May 10. I would like to note that it is volunteers and the volunteer sector that have evacuated more than 2,000 people so far. Everyone has been provided with the necessary assistance thanks to international partners. More than 80 volunteer non-governmental organizations are currently involved in the evacuation," Kulyov said.

Kharkivsky noted that it was the police who evacuated about 1,100 people from the city of Vovchansk and villages directly on the contact line.

"The situation in the city remains difficult. The enemy is coming from the north, taking up positions on the outskirts of Vovchansk. Our armed forces are trying to keep the enemy at bay, heavy fighting is ongoing. The military administration is providing all the help to the evacuated people, accommodating them, feeding them and providing social support," said Kharkivsky.

He added that Vovchansk is almost completely destroyed due to Russian shelling with anti-aircraft guns and artillery.

"Even if the houses are intact, they are not visually intact. There are no windows, no roofs, almost 80-85% of the city is destroyed," the police officer added.

According to him, people are being evacuated from their homes because there are a large number of people with disabilities, people with limited mobility, and the elderly.

"We pick them up, take them out, provide them with assistance, place them in special centers, and then they are monitored there. But there are people who come out of the streets where street battles are going on, where the Defense Forces are repelling the enemy. These people go to safe, publicly known places in Vovchansk, and from there they call 102, and we take them away," added Kharkivskyi.

In addition, the patrolman said that most of the evacuated people are those who survived the Russian occupation in 2022.

Recall

On Tuesday, May 14, police officers evacuated almost 200 people from the border of Kharkiv region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

