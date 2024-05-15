More than 7,000 people were evacuated from the northern districts of Kharkiv region

Volunteers managed to evacuate more than 2,000 people from the northern districts of Kharkiv region, where active hostilities are ongoing, and law enforcement officers evacuated about 1,100 people from Vovchansk and villages directly on the contact line. Volunteer Vladislav Kulyov and chief patrol officer of the Vovchansk police department Oleksiy Kharkivsky told about this during a telethon on Wednesday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"Over 7 thousand people have been evacuated since May 10. I would like to note that it is volunteers and the volunteer sector that have evacuated more than 2,000 people so far. Everyone has been provided with the necessary assistance thanks to international partners. More than 80 volunteer non-governmental organizations are currently involved in the evacuation," Kulyov said.

Kharkivsky noted that it was the police who evacuated about 1,100 people from the city of Vovchansk and villages directly on the contact line.

"The situation in the city remains difficult. The enemy is coming from the north, taking up positions on the outskirts of Vovchansk. Our armed forces are trying to keep the enemy at bay, heavy fighting is ongoing. The military administration is providing all the help to the evacuated people, accommodating them, feeding them and providing social support," said Kharkivsky.

He added that Vovchansk is almost completely destroyed due to Russian shelling with anti-aircraft guns and artillery.

"Even if the houses are intact, they are not visually intact. There are no windows, no roofs, almost 80-85% of the city is destroyed," the police officer added.

According to him, people are being evacuated from their homes because there are a large number of people with disabilities, people with limited mobility, and the elderly.

"We pick them up, take them out, provide them with assistance, place them in special centers, and then they are monitored there. But there are people who come out of the streets where street battles are going on, where the Defense Forces are repelling the enemy. These people go to safe, publicly known places in Vovchansk, and from there they call 102, and we take them away," added Kharkivskyi.

In addition, the patrolman said that most of the evacuated people are those who survived the Russian occupation in 2022.

On Tuesday, May 14, police officers evacuated almost 200 people from the border of Kharkiv region.