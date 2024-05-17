ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Russians are conducting active assault operations at the Pokrovske and Prydniprovskyi directions - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian-terrorist forces continue active offensive and assault operations in the Pokrovske and Prydniprovsky directions, launching 15 missile and 70 air strikes at Ukrainian positions, while Ukrainian troops steadfastly hold their positions in the face of intense fighting.

During the day, the occupiers launched 15 missile and 70 air strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In addition, Russian troops fired 105 times from multiple rocket launchers. On the frontline , the occupiers continue active offensive and assault actions on the Pokrovsk and Prydniprovsky directions. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops are strengthening defense in the border areas of Kharkiv region and conducting reconnaissance. The enemy launched 15 air strikes in this area using 18 UAVs.

Since the beginning of the day, enemy losses in this sector amounted to 133 enemy troops killed and wounded, 36 pieces of weapons and military equipment. Eight enemy dugouts were destroyed. The situation is controlled by the defense forces. 

Six combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Kupyanske-Vuzlove and Vilshane.

And in the Northern sector, the enemy conducted an air strike near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the number of combat engagements with the occupants increased to 14. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out six air strikes in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Pivdenne, Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy continues to try to improve the tactical situation, with 25 combat engagements taking place so far. The situation was the most intense near Novooleksandrivka. Sokil and Nevelske have been added to the previously mentioned localities. The situation is under control.

Another air strike was recorded in the Kurakhove sector - in the area of Bohatyr village. The rest of the situation remained unchanged.

There were three enemy attacks in the Vremivsk sector. The enemy was active today in the area of Staromayorske and in the Klyuchove-Rozdelne direction. 

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the occupants continue to try to force our soldiers from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy continued attacks in the area of Krynky village - the number of combat engagements here today increased to 12. Ukrainian units are holding their positions steadfastly. 

According to the General Staff, the situation in other areas has not changed much.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the entire Kharkiv operation by Russian troops is an attempt to weaken Ukrainian forces along the entire front line and to strengthen Russian propaganda aimed at world leaders.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

