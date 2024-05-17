Russians are conducting active assault operations at the Pokrovske and Prydniprovskyi directions - General Staff

During the day, the occupiers launched 15 missile and 70 air strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In addition, Russian troops fired 105 times from multiple rocket launchers. On the frontline , the occupiers continue active offensive and assault actions on the Pokrovsk and Prydniprovsky directions. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops are strengthening defense in the border areas of Kharkiv region and conducting reconnaissance. The enemy launched 15 air strikes in this area using 18 UAVs.

Since the beginning of the day, enemy losses in this sector amounted to 133 enemy troops killed and wounded, 36 pieces of weapons and military equipment. Eight enemy dugouts were destroyed. The situation is controlled by the defense forces.

The greatest pressure on the positions of the Russian Defense Forces is exerted in the area of Novooleksandrivka

Six combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Kupyanske-Vuzlove and Vilshane.

And in the Northern sector, the enemy conducted an air strike near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the number of combat engagements with the occupants increased to 14. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out six air strikes in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Pivdenne, Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy continues to try to improve the tactical situation, with 25 combat engagements taking place so far. The situation was the most intense near Novooleksandrivka. Sokil and Nevelske have been added to the previously mentioned localities. The situation is under control.

Another air strike was recorded in the Kurakhove sector - in the area of Bohatyr village. The rest of the situation remained unchanged.

There were three enemy attacks in the Vremivsk sector. The enemy was active today in the area of Staromayorske and in the Klyuchove-Rozdelne direction.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the occupants continue to try to force our soldiers from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy continued attacks in the area of Krynky village - the number of combat engagements here today increased to 12. Ukrainian units are holding their positions steadfastly.

According to the General Staff, the situation in other areas has not changed much.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the entire Kharkiv operation by Russian troops is an attempt to weaken Ukrainian forces along the entire front line and to strengthen Russian propaganda aimed at world leaders.

