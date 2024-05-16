Since the beginning of the day 23 combat engagements took place - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81052 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107322 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150181 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154222 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250462 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174177 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165435 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225973 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39670 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31599 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63968 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32148 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58039 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250462 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225973 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212028 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237772 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224574 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81052 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58039 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63968 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112932 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113832 views
Actual
Since the beginning of the day 23 combat engagements took place - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day 23 combat engagements took place - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22746 views

Since the beginning of the day, 23 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, with Russian troops unsuccessfully trying to break through the defense in the area of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka three times, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.

Since the beginning of the day, 23 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, in particular, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense in the directions of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka three times, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in a summary as of 10:30 a.m. on May 16, UNN reports.   

Since the beginning of the day, 23 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched two missile attacks, four air strikes using eight UAVs and 48 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired 564 times at the positions of our troops

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the defense forces continue to defend the occupied borders and take measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into our territory and disrupting the fulfillment of their criminal intentions.

General Staff: enemy's plans to penetrate into the depths of Vovchansk's urban area and gain a foothold have been thwarted, the enemy has been pushed north of Kyslivka16.05.24, 11:19 • 27836 views

In the Siverskiy sector, the enemy conducted one attack in the Vesele-Zvanivka area, there are no changes in the situation of our troops. Fighting continues in the Yakovlivka - Razdolivka area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops three times in the areas of Bakhmut - Klishchiyivka, Bakhmut - Andriivka. Fighting continues in the area of Hryhorivka. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovske sector, our defenders repelled three attacks in the areas of Vodiane - Netaylove, Pervomaiske - Netaylove. The fighting continues. The situation is under control.

In the Kurakhove sector, Russian occupants carried out three attacks in the areas of Vodiane - Netailove, Slavne - Novomykhailivka. Fighting is still ongoing in the areas of Solodke - Kostiantynivka and Solodke - Vodiane. Ukrainian positions have not been lost so far.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy launched three unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Staromlynivka - Urozhayne. Zavetne Zahidzhya - Staromayorske. In the Volodymyne-Staromayorske area, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy. At the moment, no losses of positions have been made, the situation is under control.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy does not give up trying to force the Defense Forces from the left bank of the Dnipro. During the current day, he made three attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region. There were no losses of positions.  

Plus 1520 occupants and 19 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses16.05.24, 07:35 • 52173 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
donetsDonets
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
dnieperDnieper
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising