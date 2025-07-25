Funding remains critically low: UN has raised only a third of the necessary funds for Ukraine

Despite the escalation of the war and the rapid increase in Ukraine's humanitarian needs, their funding from the UN remains critically low — only 34% of the planned $2.6 billion has been raised, and the number of civilian casualties has increased. This was stated by UN Deputy Secretary-General Joyce Msuya during a meeting of the Security Council, UNN reports.

Details

According to Msuya, since the previous meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine, which took place on June 20, "the humanitarian situation has significantly worsened." She emphasized that "during the first half of 2025, the number of civilian casualties increased by almost 50% compared to the same period last year."

The UN Deputy Secretary-General stated that approximately 13 million people need assistance, but due to a lack of funding, the UN can only support a portion of them. Since the beginning of the year, humanitarian aid has been provided to over 3.6 million Ukrainians.

At the same time, Msuya noted that access to areas temporarily occupied by Russia remains "extremely limited."

Given the approaching cold weather, the UN, together with its partners, has already begun implementing the winter plan for 2025–2026. This plan aims to cover 1.7 million Ukrainians who are in the most dangerous conditions.

However, only 34% of the necessary $2.6 billion for this year has been raised so far... Without immediate funding, even priority programs may be curtailed. Ukrainians cannot depend on donor delays or fatigue - she emphasized, appealing to UN member states to take decisive action.

