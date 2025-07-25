$41.770.01
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
03:49 PM • 10588 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
02:49 PM • 72325 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:30 PM • 29424 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 32025 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 61727 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 33699 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 50697 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 49572 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91050 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 49053 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
Funding remains critically low: UN has raised only a third of the necessary funds for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

UN funding for Ukraine's humanitarian needs remains critically low, with only 34% of the planned $2.6 billion raised.

Funding remains critically low: UN has raised only a third of the necessary funds for Ukraine

Despite the escalation of the war and the rapid increase in Ukraine's humanitarian needs, their funding from the UN remains critically low — only 34% of the planned $2.6 billion has been raised, and the number of civilian casualties has increased. This was stated by UN Deputy Secretary-General Joyce Msuya during a meeting of the Security Council, UNN reports.

Details

According to Msuya, since the previous meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine, which took place on June 20, "the humanitarian situation has significantly worsened." She emphasized that "during the first half of 2025, the number of civilian casualties increased by almost 50% compared to the same period last year."

The UN Deputy Secretary-General stated that approximately 13 million people need assistance, but due to a lack of funding, the UN can only support a portion of them. Since the beginning of the year, humanitarian aid has been provided to over 3.6 million Ukrainians.

At the same time, Msuya noted that access to areas temporarily occupied by Russia remains "extremely limited."

Given the approaching cold weather, the UN, together with its partners, has already begun implementing the winter plan for 2025–2026. This plan aims to cover 1.7 million Ukrainians who are in the most dangerous conditions.

However, only 34% of the necessary $2.6 billion for this year has been raised so far... Without immediate funding, even priority programs may be curtailed. Ukrainians cannot depend on donor delays or fatigue

- she emphasized, appealing to UN member states to take decisive action.

PACE: 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to torture - resolution
25.06.25, 00:34 • 3006 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
United Nations
Ukraine
