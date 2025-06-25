PACE: 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to torture - resolution

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution condemning the ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war and calling for political negotiations for their release. 95% of Ukrainian soldiers returning from Russian captivity report torture, and in 2024 alone, 109 extrajudicial executions have been recorded. This was reported by Yevhenia Kravchuk, a member of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the PACE, reports UNN.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg adopted a resolution calling for political negotiations to speed up the exchange of prisoners of war on an "all for all" basis. 88 deputies voted for the document.

We are talking about thousands of Ukrainian defenders who are in Russian captivity - often without any information for their families, without medical assistance, under torture and humiliation. These are not only our soldiers, but also thousands of civilian hostages illegally held by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia itself. Among them are children who are deported, separated from their parents, and subjected to Russification. - Kravchuk emphasized.

According to her, 95% of Ukrainian soldiers returning from captivity report torture.

177 extrajudicial executions have been recorded, 109 of them in 2024 alone. At the same time, Ukraine, unlike the aggressor, adheres to international humanitarian law. This is recognized by both the UN and the OSCE. – Kravchuk emphasized.

Ukrainian prisoners tell PACE about torture in Russian captivity

The PACE resolution outlines specific appeals to member states, including:

support political negotiations on prisoner exchange;

intensify the work of the International Committee of the Red Cross;

create a permanent mechanism for the return of the wounded and seriously ill;

ensure the rehabilitation of those released;

ensure that those responsible for war crimes are brought to justice, including through the International Criminal Court.

"This is another diplomatic step to bring closer the day when every Ukrainian will return home. And every perpetrator will face justice," Kravchuk concluded.

According to Associated Press, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war have died in Russian detention facilities due to ill-treatment, torture and denial of medical care.

