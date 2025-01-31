Ukrainian prisoners tell PACE about torture in Russian captivity

Strasbourg heard testimony from Ukrainian prisoners who spoke about the trials they had to go through in Russian captivity. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The Ukrainian delegation, with the participation of a representative of the Coordination Headquarters, reportedly took part in the Winter Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

"The session included joint hearings of the four committees on Ukrainian prisoners of war, journalists and civilians held captive by the Russian Federation. Those liberated from enemy custody - Maksym Butkevych, Lenia Umerova and Yulian Pylypay - were invited to speak. They spoke about the trials they had to go through in Russian captivity, systematic abuse and torture," the post reads.

Recall

The winter session of the PACE has started in Strasbourg, where Ukraine will be in the center of attention. Debates on a just peace, hearings on prisoners of war, and the presentation of Lviv as the European Youth Capital 2025 are planned.