Ukrainian prisoners tell PACE about torture in Russian captivity

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 41704 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75151 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104053 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107272 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125739 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102757 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131166 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103635 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113355 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116949 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99958 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 28751 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114143 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34588 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108611 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 41704 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125739 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131166 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163736 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153723 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7401 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13385 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108611 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114143 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138973 views
Ukrainian prisoners tell PACE about torture in Russian captivity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83773 views

At the PACE Winter Plenary Session in Strasbourg, the testimonies of three released Ukrainian prisoners were heard. Maksym Butkevych, Lenia Umerova and Yulian Pylypey shared their experiences in Russian captivity.

Strasbourg heard testimony from Ukrainian prisoners who spoke about the trials they had to go through in Russian captivity. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The Ukrainian delegation, with the participation of a representative of the Coordination Headquarters, reportedly took part in the Winter Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

"The session included joint hearings of the four committees on Ukrainian prisoners of war, journalists and civilians held captive by the Russian Federation. Those liberated from enemy custody - Maksym Butkevych, Lenia Umerova and Yulian Pylypay - were invited to speak. They spoke about the trials they had to go through in Russian captivity, systematic abuse and torture," the post reads.

Recall 

The winter session of the PACE has started in Strasbourg, where Ukraine will be in the center of attention. Debates on a just peace, hearings on prisoners of war, and the presentation of Lviv as the European Youth Capital 2025 are planned.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising