Ukrainian troops engage in 95 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 95 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 80 air strikes, fired 127 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

On the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 13 attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 4 attacks near Novosadove and Torske in Donetsk region; Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Novyi, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 28 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 7 times.

On the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhya region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, over the past day, he unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops twice.

