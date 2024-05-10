Ukrainian aviation strikes at 17 areas of Russians' concentration - General Staff
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation and missile forces struck 17 locations of Russian troops, two ammunition depots, one air defense facility and a Russian radar station.
Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the radar station of the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff in a morning report, UNN reports.
Details
In addition, Ukrainian aviation and missile forces struck at:
- two ammunition depots,
- one air defense system,
- 17 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.
