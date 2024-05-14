Defense Forces change positions near Lukianets in Kharkiv region, comb through urban areas in Vovchansk - General Staff

As of 10:00 a.m. on May 14, the Defense Forces continue to perform tasks to prevent the enemy from advancing into the depths of Ukraine and disrupting its task of establishing full control over Donetsk and part of Kharkiv regions. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff, according to UNN.

Details

In partof Yernihiv and Sumy regions , the situation did not change significantly, and there were no changes in the condition and position of the troops.

Over the last day, the enemy conducted 31 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivsk directions, 20 of them are still ongoing.

"In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Shebekino (rf) - Vovchansk, the situation is under control," the General Staff said in a statement.

As noted, as a result of enemy air strikes with the use of 10 KABs on the units of the Defense Forces, to save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen, positions were changed near the village of Lukiantsi. The fighting continues.

The General Staff reported that the combing of urban buildings in Vovchanskcontinues. The situation is under control. The enemy's losses in this area amounted to 4 people and 5 units of weapons and military equipment over the past day.

In the Kupyansk sector, 3 attacks by Russian occupants continue in the directions of Vilshana - Petropavlivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kolomyichyha - Stelmakhivka, the enemy is not successful. Units of our troops destroyed a tank and an enemy infantry fighting vehicle.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of Vesele - Razdolivka, Zolotarivka - Verkhnekamianske, Mykolayivka - Spirne, Berestove - Vyymka. The fighting continues, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Bakhmut-Novyi and Bakhmut-Klishchiyivka, with no losses of positions.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian troops held off one attack by Russian occupants in the Mykolayivka - Bila Hora direction, without success.

In the Pokrovske sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the following areas: Ocheretyno - Novooleksandrivka, Arkhangelske - Novooleksandrivka, Arkhangelske - Kalynove, Arkhangelske - Yevhenivka, Tonenke - Netaylove, Pisky - Netaylove, 5 attacks are still ongoing. In some areas, due to intense enemy fire, the enemy had limited tactical success.

In the Kurakhove sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the Maryinka - Hryhorivka area. In a separate area, the enemy had limited success.

In the Vremivsk sector , Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Solodke - Vodiane, Zavetne Zahidzhya - Staromayorske. No positions were lost in the fighting.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian troops reportedly repelled one enemy attack in the Novoprokopivka-Robotyne area. The enemy did not succeed, and no positions or territories were lost.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas, the General Staff added.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile units of the Defense Forces struck 1 artillery unit, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 control center, 1 ammunition depot and 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. An enemy Su-25 was also shot down.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 8 air strikes, used 15 guided aerial bombs, carried out 23 strikes with kamikaze drones, and fired over 500 times at Ukrainian troops' positions. The enemy's total losses in manpower amounted to 80 people, weapons and military equipment - 32 units.