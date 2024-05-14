Defense Forces change positions near Lukianets in Kharkiv region, comb through urban areas in Vovchansk - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68189 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104667 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147702 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151976 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248497 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173709 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165038 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148257 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224881 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101710 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 39580 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34268 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52320 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45915 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248497 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224881 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211064 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223740 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 68210 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45932 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52326 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112521 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113442 views
Defense Forces change positions near Lukianets in Kharkiv region, comb through urban areas in Vovchansk - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23796 views

Ukrainian troops continue to defend themselves against Russian attacks on several fronts in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, repelling numerous attacks and inflicting casualties on the enemy.

As of 10:00 a.m. on May 14, the Defense Forces continue to perform tasks to prevent the enemy from advancing into the depths of Ukraine and disrupting its task of establishing full control over Donetsk and part of Kharkiv regions. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff, according to UNN

Details 

In partof Yernihiv and Sumy regions , the situation did not change significantly, and there were no changes in the condition and position of the troops.

Over the last day, the enemy conducted 31 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivsk directions, 20 of them are still ongoing.

"In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Shebekino (rf) - Vovchansk, the situation is under control," the General Staff said in a statement.

As noted, as a result of enemy air strikes  with the use of 10 KABs on the units of the Defense Forces, to save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen, positions were changed near the village of Lukiantsi. The fighting continues.

The General Staff reported that the combing of urban buildings in Vovchanskcontinues. The situation is under control. The enemy's losses in this area amounted to 4 people and 5 units of weapons and military equipment over the past day.

In the Kupyansk sector, 3 attacks by Russian occupants continue in the directions of Vilshana - Petropavlivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kolomyichyha - Stelmakhivka, the enemy is not successful. Units of our troops destroyed a tank and  an enemy infantry fighting vehicle.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of Vesele - Razdolivka, Zolotarivka - Verkhnekamianske, Mykolayivka - Spirne, Berestove - Vyymka. The fighting continues, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Bakhmut-Novyi and Bakhmut-Klishchiyivka, with no losses of positions.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian troops held off one attack by Russian occupants in the Mykolayivka - Bila Hora direction, without success.

In the Pokrovske sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the following areas: Ocheretyno - Novooleksandrivka, Arkhangelske - Novooleksandrivka, Arkhangelske - Kalynove, Arkhangelske - Yevhenivka, Tonenke - Netaylove, Pisky - Netaylove, 5 attacks are still ongoing. In some areas, due to intense enemy fire, the enemy had limited tactical success.

In the Kurakhove sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the Maryinka - Hryhorivka area. In a separate area, the enemy had limited success.

In the Vremivsk sector , Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Solodke - Vodiane, Zavetne Zahidzhya - Staromayorske. No positions were lost in the fighting.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian troops reportedly repelled one enemy attack in the Novoprokopivka-Robotyne area. The enemy did not succeed, and no positions or territories were lost.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas, the General Staff added. 

Over the past day, the aviation and missile units of the Defense Forces struck 1 artillery unit, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 control center, 1 ammunition depot and 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. An enemy Su-25 was also shot down.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 8 air strikes, used 15 guided aerial bombs, carried out 23 strikes with kamikaze drones, and fired over 500 times at Ukrainian troops' positions. The enemy's total losses in manpower amounted to 80 people, weapons and military equipment - 32 units.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising