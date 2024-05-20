More than 10.5 thousand people evacuated in Kharkiv region amid intensified enemy shelling

In Kharkiv region, 10,573 people have been evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts amid intensified enemy shelling , the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Monday, according to UNN.

