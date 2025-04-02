Murder of former Deputy Mayor of Kamianske Plakhotnik: a man has been notified of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
A resident of Dnipropetrovsk region has been notified of suspicion in the murder of Oleksandr Plakhotnik. The investigation believes that the motive for the crime was the non-repayment of the debt, the suspect had been watching the victim for several months.
A resident of Dnipropetrovsk region has been notified of suspicion of murdering Oleksandr Plakhotnik, the former deputy mayor of Kamianske. The investigation believes that the motive was the non-repayment of debt.
This was reported by UNN with reference to the OGP.
Details
Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a resident of the region has been notified of suspicion of intentional murder committed for mercenary motives and illegal handling of weapons (Clause 6, Part 2, Article 115, Part 1, Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
According to the investigation, the suspect, motivated by the non-repayment of debt, committed the murder of the former deputy mayor of Kamianske.
To carry out the crime, he monitored him for several months and collected detailed information. To do this, he installed video cameras near the ex-official's house to monitor his movements daily. In the morning of March 28, 2025, the suspect arrived at his place of residence. Subsequently, he fired at least 10 shots at the victim with a firearm.
The ex-official died at the scene from his injuries. After the crime, the perpetrator left the scene.
During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized weapons and ammunition from him. Investigative actions are ongoing.
Addition
In the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk region, the body of Oleksandr Plakhotnik was found on the side of the road. Police have opened a criminal investigation.
What is known about Oleksandr Plakhotnik
Oleksandr Plakhotnik was born on April 4, 1975 in the city of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region. He held the position of General Director of the communal enterprise of the Kamianske City Council "Miskvodokanal".
He also worked as Deputy Mayor from 2015. Plakhotnik was a member of the political party "All-Ukrainian Union "Batkivshchyna" and headed its local branch in Kamianske. In July 2018, he founded the charitable organization "Charitable Foundation O. Plakhotnik "Native Land".