Russian occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 462 times during the day, 208 of them with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles. Seven settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy conducted an air strike on Mala Tokmachka. 208 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, and Kamianske. 21 MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne Fedorov wrote.

It is noted that another 232 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka.

There were 5 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No civilians were injured.

