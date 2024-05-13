Attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: occupants made 399 attacks per day

Over the past day, the enemy fired 399 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

According to the information, the occupants used various types of weapons. Thus, the enemy forces carried out 5 air strikes aimed at Orikhov and Mala Tokmachka. In addition, attacks by 178 unmanned aerial vehicles were recorded on Chervonodniprovka, Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

There were also 7 attacks with rocket and artillery launchers that took place in Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, as well as 209 artillery attacks in Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Verbove, Levadne and Malynivka.

Over the day, 2 reports of residential destruction were registered. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

