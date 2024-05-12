Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 542 times in 24 hours: 9 settlements were shelled, no casualties

Over the last day, enemy forces made 542 attacks in Zaporizhzhya region, shelling 9 localities. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 542 times, in particular, 9 settlements came under enemy fire.

According to the data, the enemy carried out 4 air strikes on Orikhiv, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. Also, 275 uses of unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications were recorded, which attacked Novotroitske, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

It was also noted that 21 attacks from rocket and artillery systems were recorded, covering Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Gulyaypole. In addition, 242 artillery shellings caused damage in Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Mali Shcherbaki.

Add

During the day, we received 4 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

