Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69382 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104855 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147869 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152119 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248672 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173740 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165061 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224976 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101899 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 40525 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 35299 views
04:47 PM • 53435 views
05:32 PM • 47108 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248672 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224976 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211152 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236952 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223824 views
06:49 PM • 69382 views
05:32 PM • 47108 views
04:47 PM • 53435 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112568 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113493 views
Enemy attack: overnight, 380 russian missile systems struck Zaporizhzhia region, no casualties

Enemy attack: overnight, 380 russian missile systems struck Zaporizhzhia region, no casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22212 views

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted 380 attacks on 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, including missile, unmanned aerial vehicle, rocket and artillery attacks, but there were no casualties.

The enemy attacked 10 localities in Zaporizhzhya region 380 times over the last day. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

In the Zaporizhzhia region, 380 strikes were recorded over the last day, threatening 10 settlements.

As a result, the occupiers launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia district. Additionally, 167 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications struck Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Novopavlivka.

Attacks from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (22 attacks).

In addition, 190 artillery shells were fired at the territories of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, Verbove, Malynivka and Pryiutne.

Add

During the day, 24 reports of residential destruction were registered. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia10.05.24, 17:43 • 27348 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
huliaipoleGulyaypole

