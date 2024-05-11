Enemy attack: overnight, 380 russian missile systems struck Zaporizhzhia region, no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted 380 attacks on 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, including missile, unmanned aerial vehicle, rocket and artillery attacks, but there were no casualties.
The enemy attacked 10 localities in Zaporizhzhya region 380 times over the last day. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Details
In the Zaporizhzhia region, 380 strikes were recorded over the last day, threatening 10 settlements.
As a result, the occupiers launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia district. Additionally, 167 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications struck Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Novopavlivka.
Attacks from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (22 attacks).
In addition, 190 artillery shells were fired at the territories of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, Verbove, Malynivka and Pryiutne.
Add
During the day, 24 reports of residential destruction were registered. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia10.05.24, 17:43 • 27348 views