Air defense forces shoot down 11 "Shaheeds" over Dnipro region

Air defense forces shoot down 11 "Shaheeds" over Dnipro region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36745 views

Ukraine's air defense system shot down 11 Shaheds over the Dnipro region at night, with drones destroyed in different areas.

At night, Ukrainian air defenders shot down 11 shaheds over Dnipropetrovs'k region. Five drones were destroyed in the Sinelnyk district, 2 in the Kamianske and Pavlohrad districts, and one in the Nikopol and Novomoskovsk districts. This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

In Novomoskovsk district, dry grass caught fire due to falling debris. The fire was extinguished.

Addendum Addendum

The aggressor also shelled Nikopol with artillery last night. A kamikaze drone was also used.

A school, a medical facility, 4 trade pavilions and 2 shops were damaged.

Six apartment buildings, an outbuilding, 4 garages, a car, and power lines were damaged.

Three private houses were damaged. Two more, according to updated information, were damaged by a drone strike last night.

It was also loud in the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities. The occupiers fired at them with heavy artillery. The enemy hit the Marhanets community again in the morning.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

