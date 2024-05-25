Attacks in Dnipropetrovs'k region: occupants shelled 3 communities and Nikopol, no casualties

Yesterday evening, russia shelled Pokrovske community in Dnipropetrovs'k region using heavy artillery. In the morning, the shelling continued in Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities. A kamikaze drone attacked Nikopol. There were no casualties or injuries. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

Yesterday evening, the enemy attacked the territory of Dnipropetrovs'k region again, this time focusing its attacks on the Pokrovska community of Nikopol district.

Despite this, the night passed quietly. However, with the beginning of the morning, the shelling resumed. The occupants were firing at Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

Also, the city of Nikopol was attacked by a kamikaze drone.

Fortunately, these attacks resulted in no deaths or injuries.

At the same time, no attacks were recorded in the rest of the region, despite the threat.

