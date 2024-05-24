Enemy shells Dnipropetrovs'k region again: 2 wounded and destruction

This morning, russia attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with kamikaze drones and artillery. Preliminary, there are two casualties. A four-story building, a shop, a minibus and a car were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

This morning the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region.

The district center was attacked several times by kamikaze drones, and the Marhanets community was subjected to artillery fire.

According to preliminary reports, two people were injured. The shelling damaged a four-story building, a shop, a minibus and a car.

Information on other possible damage caused by enemy forces is currently being clarified.

